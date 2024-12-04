Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of a Swiss mountain in Canada





President Donald Trump joked that Canada would become the 51st state. (Photo by Allison… [+] Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is no stranger to questionable social media posts, but he is now being criticized for his lack of geography knowledge after sharing an AI-generated image that appears to suggest that America's most famous mountain Switzerland is located in the country of our northern neighbor.

Trump's Truth Social post came just days after his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend, during which the new president joked that Canada could become the 51st state. In the image, Trump is seen standing on a mountain range next to a Canadian flag.

While the message was already confusing, the iconic Matterhorn was visible in the background.

Oh, Canada? Oh boy!

It didn't take long for President-elect Trump's critics to point out his geographic error. This part is not at all surprising given the echo chamber that social media has become in our political division.

However, Trump's message also serves as a reminder that it is too easy to share misinformation on social platforms and that AI-generated content should not be trusted.

“Welcome to the era where misinformation and falsification are becoming the new 'normal,'” warned technology industry analyst and social media expert Susan Schreiner of C4 Trends.

“There are some lessons to be learned here,” added Scott Talan, lecturer in public communications at American University. “The first is that humor is a challenge to do, especially if you're in politics and even more so when you're doing it on social media.”

It's just not that funny

The president's supporters could dismiss this fallacy while reminding everyone that Trump often says and posts outrageous things. This really isn't anything new, especially when he was so quick to take to social media to share his off-the-cuff musings. What changes is that it uses or adopts AI content without confirming whether it is accurate.

The question remains what Trump meant by sharing the image.

“There is nothing funny about a president-elect repeatedly joking that Canada should become part of the United States, then trolling Trudeau with a Canadian flag in the background and a superimposed image of the Matterhorn , generated by AI, which is in Switzerland,” Schreiner said. continued. “This is a deliberate and sinister ploy. It remains to be seen whether the AI ​​image was intended as a joke or to distract from serious policy concerns.”

This probably won't win Trump much love from the average Canadian citizen, even though that was probably the point of the message.

“It was really an ill-advised joke,” Talan said.

Technology sector analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics said he sees things differently.

“It's light. It shows how close Canada is to the United States,” Entner said. “AI makes it much easier to create eye-catching images.”

Indeed, the Trudeau government had already tried to ignore Trump's jokes.

“During a three-hour social evening at the president's residence in Florida over a long American Thanksgiving weekend, the conversation was going to be light,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told Politico , who was present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner. . “The president was telling jokes. The president was teasing us.”

All jokes aside

While Canada isn't taking Trump's comments too seriously and there's no reason to believe Ottawa is that upset by the photo, it's another reminder that politicians can do more harm only good when they post on social networks.

This does not mean, however, that those seeking or occupying senior positions should avoid networking. In fact, social media allows for a more direct connection with the average citizen than was ever possible before.

“Politicians should engage with their constituents where they are, even if it’s on social media,” Schreiner said. “A quick glance at various politicians' posts on X/Twitter or Facebook often reveals that they are respectful and measured in their approach. They usually communicate on political issues or share glimpses of non-public moments.”

Politics is easy, comedy is difficult!

Finally, it is a reminder of the political division that still exists on social media platforms.

“In the early days of Facebook and Twitter, social media was seen as a friendly public square, and no one anticipated the unintended consequences that would lead to its current toxicity,” Schreiner continued while warning that the influx of social-generated content AI means we should expect misleading content to spread more easily.

Next time it might not just be a mountain on the wrong continent.

“As technology evolves, we find ourselves on the verge of AI becoming ubiquitous, without appropriate guardrails,” Schreiner suggested. “The combination of social media and AI, without appropriate safeguards, presents significant risks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2024/12/04/donald-trump-shared-ai-generated-image-of-swiss-mountain-in-canada/

