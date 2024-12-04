PM Modi, one of the wisest people in the world: Kuwait FM Abdullah





New Delhi: Calling India a “very important partner”, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the West Asian nation believes the Indian leader is the one of the wisest people in the world. “I would like to thank you for the invitation and also for the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi, who we believe is one of the wisest people in the world. I am sure the Prime Minister is putting India at a higher standard, and I am sure he will continue to say that India is a very important partner and we count on our relationship,” the business minister said visiting foreigners in his opening speech to the delegation. national level meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya arrived in India on Tuesday evening on an official visit aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries. In the afternoon, he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence before holding a meeting with EAM Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. Pleased to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, HE Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of Indian nationals. India is committed to advancing our historic and deep-rooted ties for the benefit of our people and the region. pic.twitter.com/hR5URxPyt5 -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2024 “Happy to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of Indian nationals. India is committed to advancing our deep-rooted and historic ties for the benefit of our people and the region,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting. India and Kuwait enjoy historically strong bilateral relations that have stood the test of time. Rooted in centuries of commercial and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian rupee was its legal tender. “I think the Joint Committee will resolve many issues between Kuwait and India. I think we can establish a road map between Kuwait and India and proceed as quickly as possible,” said Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities including shipbuilding, pearl fishing, and trade in goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for timber , spices and textiles. This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22. The Indian community, estimated at one million people, constitutes the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold positions in various fields, from engineering, medicine and IT to business and commerce. The strong Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties. Leading Indian brands like Lulu Hypermarket and Center Point have become an integral part of the Kuwaiti market. Cultural and social engagement is also developing through more than 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. These groups actively organize programs to promote cultural exchange and community well-being, thereby strengthening people-to-people ties between nations.

