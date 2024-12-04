Post-Election Recap: Trumps Man in Beijing Discusses US-China Relations

Few people have the same window into the leaders of the world's two largest economies as former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad. From the American perspective, he served under President Trump during his first term, while from the Chinese perspective, he enjoyed a 30-year relationship with President Xi Jinping.

Branstad has an unparalleled understanding of the priorities, approaches, and interactions that have shaped U.S.-China diplomacy in recent years. His experience working closely with both leaders provides rare insight into the complexities of this critical relationship and its future direction.

KraneShares hosted a webinar featuring Branstad on November 14th2024. We have summarized the discussion below and investors can access the replay here.

Branstad's unique perspective on the US-China dynamic

To understand Branstad's views shared during the webinar, you need to understand his experience working with President Trump and President Xi.

“I was the first American governor to welcome Xi Jinping when he was just a 31-year-old young man who served as Party secretary in one of the counties of Hebei province,” Branstad noted. His ties to Xi Jinping date back to 1985, when he hosted the future Chinese leader in Iowa. This long-standing relationship has earned Branstad “old friend” status in Xi’s eyes, a valuable asset in diplomatic circles.

Trump's appointment as ambassador during his first term was largely due to this connection to Xi, as well as his son's connection to Trump. “My son Eric, my oldest son, chaired Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Iowa. He told Donald Trump that I had a great relationship with Xi Jinping, and I think that's why This is why I was chosen as ambassador during his first term.” Branstad explained.

While campaign rhetoric often emphasized being “tough on China,” Branstad believes the economic realities of U.S.-China relations are the opposite. China remains one of the United States' largest trading partners, and many S&P 500 companies continue to derive significant revenue from the Chinese market, Branstad said.

Branstad believes there is strong potential for diplomatic progress between the United States and China under a second Trump term. Branstad stressed that despite the rhetoric, strong economic ties between the United States and China would likely persist, even with potential adjustments to trade policies and strategic priorities.

Trump's approach to China

Branstad believes Trump's second term will be different from his first. “Trump is already off to a good start. I definitely think he's much more experienced today than he was when he first came in… He's now in control of the party and he chooses people who are loyal and competent, Branstad said.

Branstad told attendees that his son facilitated the delivery of a congratulatory message from Xi Jinping to Donald Trump after the election and helped deliver a response from Trump to Xi. This level of personal communication suggests that the channels of dialogue between the two leaders remain open.

While U.S.-China relations may not initially be the top priority, Branstad emphasized their critical importance due to the economic importance of both countries. He noted that Trump would likely focus first on domestic issues such as border control, inflation and improving economic opportunities for American workers. Branstad suggested his second priority would be international conflicts like the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Commercial policies and prices

Branstad discussed Trump's approach to trade negotiations, particularly regarding tariffs. He stressed that Trump's strategy was unprecedented in its boldness and scope. “Trump did something that no American governor, no American president had done before: he imposed tariffs on China,” Branstad said.

Branstad emphasized the goal of these tariffs: to create a more balanced trading relationship. “It is also recognized that if you want to reach a trade agreement, you have to have something that benefits both parties,” Branstad explained. This approach led to the phase one trade deal, which he considers a significant diplomatic achievement and tangible outcome.

Branstad believes that Trump views tariffs as a strategic tool for economic diplomacy. “He views tariffs as a mechanism to get attention and really focus on improving opportunities for American workers and consumers,” he noted. This perspective stems from Trump's business background, which favors direct and often unconventional negotiating tactics.

The implementation was more nuanced than many expected. Branstad pointed out that even though the tariffs covered about $300 billion in annual goods, “there were numerous exceptions that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer ultimately granted.”

Looking ahead to Trump's second term, Branstad expressed cautious optimism about future trade developments. “I hope that, obviously, it was intended that there would be a phase two, and I hope that, in this new administration, we will see some action in that area,” he said. He also praised key negotiators who developed a close relationship and made early progress possible, particularly highlighting the work of Robert Lighthizer and Vice Premier Liu He, who was the lead trade negotiator with the United States.

Branstad's view of Trump's trade tactics ranges from simple protectionism to a more complex approach to economic leverage and strategic negotiation. As Trump begins his second term, Branstad suggests that investors and policymakers should expect a continuation of this pragmatic approach to U.S.-China trade relations.

The role of the Trump administration's choices, technological controls and Taiwan

We believe Trump is in a unique position to enable Nixon to visit China, striking a big deal that builds on his first-phase trade deal through an unconventional diplomatic approach.

When asked about this, Branstad stressed the importance of keeping an open mind, as Trump appears to be building a team that includes people like Elon Musk, who actively does business in China, and politicians like Marco Rubio, who have adopted tougher positions towards China. historically. According to Branstad, this diverse group could be part of Trump's strategy to negotiate the best possible deal for the United States.

Although Branstad did not discuss technology and export controls at length, he believes they will likely be important factors in U.S.-China relations during Trump's second term. Current competition in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing will likely influence policy decisions and trade negotiations.

Additionally, Taiwan and broader regional security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the U.S.-China relationship. Branstad addressed the complex issue of Taiwan, highlighting its crucial role in the semiconductor industry. He said: “Because of Taiwan's enormous leadership in semiconductors, this is another reason why I think there will be no war with Taiwan, because neither China nor the United States does not want to see this technology destroyed. » Branstad believes that both countries recognize the importance of preserving Taiwan's infrastructure because of its strategic value. Trump's position on these issues will be closely watched by all parties in the region.

The impact of US-China relations on KWEB

Ambassador Branstad's insights on U.S.-China relations during Trump's first term provide a backdrop for understanding the economic dynamics that have influenced market performance, including for the KraneShares ETF CSI China Internet (symbol: KWEB). During Trump's first term, from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, KWEB returned an impressive 148.46%, reaching a record price of $88.73 per share.1 This remarkable growth has occurred in a complex business environment shaped by tariffs and strategic negotiations.

Conclusion

We had the honor of welcoming Ambassador Branstad during this webinar. We believe President Trump is strategically positioning his administration for a significant deal with China.

Since the webinar, other administration picks have been announced, such as hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary. These choices underscore Trump's strategy of building a cabinet with a global perspective, blending individuals who have worked successfully with China and those who could be tougher on China, to achieve the best results for UNITED STATES.

The Trump administration's selections are still ongoing and will directly affect the implementation of tariffs, technological competition in emerging technologies, and the possibility of a phase two trade deal, all of which will be key areas to watch in the years to come.

