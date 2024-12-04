PM Modi extends wishes on Navy Day, salutes maritime heroes





New Delhi, December 4 (IANS) Marking Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed admiration and gratitude towards the Indian Navy, highlighting its pivotal role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests. In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister praised the unwavering dedication and courage of the naval forces. “On the occasion of Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We are also very proud of India’s rich maritime history,” PM Modi wrote. Highlighting the strategic importance of maritime force, Prime Minister Modi cited the ancient Sanskrit phrase: “Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya (He who keeps control of the ocean is the most powerful). » He added: “Today we salute our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the soil of this nation. The Indian Navy provides protection and guards our seas and coastal areas. Our Indian Navy has contributed significantly to many historic events, be it the Goa Liberation Movement or the Indo-Pak War of 1971.” The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the Navy in the humanitarian efforts, stating: “The Indian Navy has contributed to social causes, often stepping in to save humanity in times of crisis. » In a video message shared on badhe chalo (Let's set new examples, move forward to new heights, don't bow down, don't stop, keep moving forward). Praising the bravery of the naval forces, he added, “Every Indian is energized by your roar, I extend my special wishes to all members of the Indian Navy. » Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his wishes saying, “As the country celebrates Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all members of the Indian Navy and their families. » “The Indian Navy is an important pillar of the national security architecture, ensuring India's maritime security. Our Navy plays a central role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas, reaffirming our status as the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean region,” he wrote in an article on X . Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4, honoring and recognizing the vital role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and security. This year marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, a historic naval mission carried out during the 1971 Indo-Pak War and which showcased the strategic brilliance of the Indian Navy.

