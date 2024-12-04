Starmer and Badenoch clash in family accommodation over Haigh's unreported criminal offense | L.F.





The Prime Minister has again refused to give more details about the resignation of his transport secretary over fraud before she became an MP. Keir Starmer has repeatedly refused to give details of the additional information which led to Louise Haigh's resignation last week. Haigh resigned after it emerged she had pleaded guilty to a criminal offense relating to falsely telling police that a work mobile phone had been stolen in 2013. It is understood the incident was revealed to Starmer when she joined the shadow cabinet. During Prime Minister's Question Time on Wednesday, Starmer was repeatedly pressed by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch to explain why he knowingly appointed a convicted fraudster to his cabinet. Badenoch told the session: The question today is what has been on the lips of all Labor MPs, including, I believe, the Health Secretary. Yesterday the Prime Minister knowingly appointed a convicted fraudster as transport secretary. What was he thinking? The country needs convinced politicians, not convinced politicians, she said. But Starmer insisted he would not divulge private information, reminding the Tory leader that two of his predecessors had been convicted of breaking Covid rules. He highlighted the actions of previous Conservative party leaders, saying Haigh's decision to resign stood in stark contrast to the Conservatives' behavior over the past 14 years. The former Transportation Secretary was right, when more information emerged, to resign, in sharp contrast to his behavior over the past 14 years, he said. Badenoch accused Starmer of obfuscation, adding: But I'm going to keep him on topic. He owes home an explanation. He said the former transport secretary was only asked to resign after more information came to light. What was this additional information? Number 10 advised Haigh to resign over a possible breach of the ministerial code, after she failed to tell the government about her fraud conviction when she became a minister. Sources said Morgan McSweeney, the Starmers' chief of staff, passed the message to Haigh on Thursday evening that it would be best for her to resign. They said Haigh failed to report her 2014 conviction for falsely reporting a stolen mobile phone to police because she was only questioned about unspent offences. She pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was granted a conditional discharge. Three sources said Haigh informed Starmer of her conviction when she became Northern Ireland shadow secretary in 2020. However, Starmers' official spokesperson refused to confirm on Friday whether the Prime Minister was aware of the conviction at any point. In 2022, Boris Johnson became the first Prime Minister to face criminal sanction while in office. During the Partygate scandal, he, his wife and the then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, received 50 fixed fines from Scotland Yard. Fixed penalty notices are considered a criminal sanction but not a criminal conviction.

