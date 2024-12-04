Why Gen Z men voted for Trump





A few years ago, I was hired to help revise a psychology textbook to make it more appealing to Generation Z. I'm a millennial, but my younger brother is Generation Z (“digital natives”) born between 1997 and 2012), and our perceptions of American life differ, sometimes significantly.

To help me with my revisions, I read iGen by psychologist Jean Twenge. The central hypothesis of the book is that Generation Z is particularly concerned about tolerance, diversity, and social justice, more than any American generation before.

But like every generation, there are outliers. And these outliers can surprise us and teach us what motivates subgroups within a generation.

As a social psychologist who studies the interplay between societal structures and individual psychology, I have seen this relationship take over in this presidential election. I've been closely following exit polls, watching for psychological “surprises” in political trends – places where the behavioral expectations of individuals and groups (based on their psychology, history, and sociodemographic orientations) diverge. of what is really happening. What I saw in Gen Z voting trends is something politicians need to pay attention to as the next generation reaches voting age: Young white male voting is skewed toward conservatives, in part because of the way society defines and sets expectations of masculinity.

Gen Z, as a bloc, should have voted blue. After all, Democrats claim to be the party of progress, especially when compared to the current iteration of the Republican Party, and Twenge argues that Gen Z individuals are “obsessed with safety, focused on tolerance, and don't have no patience for inequalities. Kamala Harris focused on a key progressive issue – saving women's rights to abortion – while Donald Trump's campaign was full of sexist remarks and promises to abolish protections for transgender students in schools. schools. And while Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was hailed as a progressive champion, Trump's running mate JD Vance espoused regressive and demeaning views on the place of women in American society. Overall, if it is true that members of Generation Z define themselves by their progressive views on sociopolitical issues, they should have voted overwhelmingly for the Democratic ticket. The Harris-Walz campaign was certainly counting on that.

And they did, sort of. Fifty-four percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 voted for Harris and Walz. This is not new: young people are rather blue. Yet if what Twenge and others say is true and this group is only concerned with social justice, this number should have been higher. I was certain that Gen Zers—regardless of gender, education level, or geographic location—would overwhelmingly vote for Harris. But they didn't. Democrats have lost significant foothold with young voters, despite the fact that nearly all historically marginalized groups, especially LGBTQ+ youth, lean left.

So, who didn't vote as expected? Young white Gen Z men – primarily those without a college degree – voted overwhelmingly for Trump (67%), which is eerily similar to their just-older Millennial peers (also 67%). In comparison, young, white, working-class Gen Z women were more likely to vote blue (43%) than their only slightly older millennial peers (34%).

As a researcher who studies identity, behavior, and aggression in young men, these patterns set off alarm bells for me.

But the answer isn’t as simple as “toxic masculinity.” What really drove white, working-class Gen Z men to align with Trump – a candidate characterized by his anger, aggression, hatred, hegemony and specific masculinity? Based on research spanning decades, including my own, the answer relates to three fundamental ideas of social psychology: conformity, motivation, and threat.

Conformity is a fundamental principle of the human experience. Let us be aware, everyone conforms to the standards almost all times of the day. We dress appropriately for work, we suppress opinions that might disrupt group harmony, and we stand (hopefully) upright on escalators for passers-by. In the context of gender, the vast majority of us conform to the norms associated with our gender group, particularly men and boys, who are more often penalized for deviation from gender norms than women and girls.

The disproportionate pressure men and boys experience to be stereotypically masculine brings me to the central role of motivation in male anger and aggression. In self-determination theory, pressure is the antithesis of autonomy. Humans need to feel like we have agency over our actions, which is why motivation under pressure is linked to a multitude of negative outcomes. For example, when learning is presented as something intrinsically enjoyable, we tend to be more deeply engaged than when it is presented as pressure (e.g., to get good grades).

People's motivations for gender conformity may also be pressured or autonomous. My fellow researchers and I found that younger men, under pressure from others' expectations, exhibited the highest levels of aggressive and angry responses when they felt like they needed to assert their manhood. We attributed this to the fact that, compared to older men, younger men are in the midst of exploring their masculine identity – a time when pressures are heightened in relationships, careers and families. This is why masculinity can be particularly “fragile” at this stage of life.

Our results are consistent with the voting behavior of working-class Gen Z men in the recent presidential election. These young men face constant pressures in an increasingly uncertain America. On the one hand, young men from conservative rural areas face the pressures of past generations: to excel financially in order to be able to start and support a nuclear family. On the other, they face new pressures and sources of uncertainty (read: threat). Faced with a steadily shrinking middle class, Gen Z men (including black and Latino men) voted for Trump in response to an economy that excludes them, with one in five young men currently unemployed. Trump has also fanned the flames of xenophobia, encouraging his base to blame immigrants for their own economic woes, even though these accusations are completely unfounded. In a culture that equates “being a man” with financial success, supporting one's family, and achieving the American dream, the election results no longer surprise me. The electoral anger of young working-class men was a direct – and very human – response to sustained pressures, perceived threats and general fears for themselves and their families.

At the heart of it all, I believe, is the misguided and outdated perception that men must be powerful protectors who earn bread within their families and society at large. This notion is called hegemonic masculinity, and endorsement of this set of beliefs was the strongest predictor of support for Trump in 2016 and 2020, even stronger than political party affiliation, gender, race, or education voters. In a recent study, we tested when and why boys aged 10 to 14 in the United States begin to exhibit the same patterns that lead to aggression in young adult males. We found that a combination of masculinity-related threat and pressure predicted boys' aggressive responding (i.e., how aggressively they felt and thought) in mid-to-late puberty. , but not before, which helps us understand when male fragility appears (knowing that it disappears later in puberty). life). We also collected data from the boys’ parents. We found that pressures related to masculinity were particularly strong among boys whose parents supported hegemonic masculinity. In turn, we found that these parents were particularly likely to be working class and reside in more conservative U.S. counties.

In other words, we identified the subgroup of parents who put the most pressure on their sons to become strong protectors and earn a living – pressure which, in turn, predicts how much Boys become aggressive to defend their manhood. Our findings suggest that if things are business as usual in American society—combining pressures to meet outdated gender expectations with real socioeconomic threats—none of us should be surprised when Working-class Generation Alpha men vote just like their Generation Z, millennial and senior counterparts. .

Short-term solutions are difficult. In previous work, I have proposed solutions to men's compensatory anger and aggression, both on an individual and societal level. For example, I believe it is important for adults, such as parents, clinicians, and teachers, to resist the urge to place undue pressure on boys, as well as to equip boys with the tools they have needed to withstand such pressures. On a broader level, it is important to promote gender diversity in positions of leadership and power, so that boys learn that people of all genders, not just men, share the responsibility to provide and protect. If we can target the mechanisms underlying the pressure boys and men experience, we should be able to reduce the anger and aggression they display to prove their manhood.

In the shorter term, we need to consider perspectives different from our own. The anger of young working-class men this election cycle was a direct and human response to fundamental processes of psychological pressure and threat. Until Democrats at least begin to consider (and not ignore or avoid) these perspectives – the unique pressures and perceived threats facing the American working class – we should prepare for many more “surprises” like this one to come.

This is an opinion and analysis article, and the opinions expressed by the author(s) are not necessarily those of Scientific American.

