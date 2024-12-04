Before DOGE, Ramaswamy spent years attacking Musk for his ties to China





Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chair of the proposed Department of Government Effectiveness alongside billionaire Elon Musk, has long attacked his partners' ties to China, frequently calling Musk a circus monkey and Chinese Communist Party puppet.

Ramaswamy's criticism, reviewed by CNN's KFile, includes pointed remarks about Musk's suggestion in 2022 that Taiwan should become a special administrative region of China, a position aligned with Beijing's interests and which has drawn praise from critics. Chinese officials.

Tesla's investments in the Chinese market and Musk's comments on Taiwan have drawn sharp criticism from Ramaswamy, who claimed that the Tesla CEO is pandering to the Chinese Communist Party to gain business advantages, such as endorsements. regulations and tax relief.

I think Tesla is increasingly indebted to China, Ramaswamy said in May 2023 while discussing the decision of car manufacturers to build a battery factory in Shanghai.

“I have no reason to think that Elon will not jump like a circus monkey when Xi Jinping calls in his hour of need,” Ramaswamy added, referring to the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and president of China .

Tesla relies heavily on China, with deliveries from its Shanghai factory accounting for more than half of its global sales in 2023.

In their collaboration within the The Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, Musk and Ramaswamy share the goal of reducing federal regulation and the federal workforce. But Musk's role as leader of companies benefiting from lucrative government contracts has raised concerns about his potential conflicts of interest.

Ramaswamy's own comments could be used by critics to question Musk's role as a government cost-cutter, given how his own companies have benefited over the years from billions of dollars in contracts and government assistance.

Tesla and SpaceX would likely not exist as successful companies without the use of public funds, either through subsidies, through the electric car industry, or through actual government contracts in the case of SpaceX, Ramaswamy. » said in 2022 on a Fox News podcast.

Although Musk, the world's richest man, and Ramaswamy, himself a millionaire, are both considered friends of big tech, they both have divergent views on China. While Musk has recently favored closer ties, Ramaswamy has called for economic decoupling from China.

As a presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primaries, Ramaswamy has often criticized the United States' economic ties with China. While he claimed other companies such as Apple and Black Rock were enabling and making political concessions to China, he often pointed the finger at Musk for some of his harshest criticism.

Elon Musk has, I think, demonstrated his willingness to change his policy tone based on the favors he gets to be able to do business in China, added Ramaswamy on the Fox News 2022 podcast.

CNN's KFile examined Ramaswamy's comments about Musk when considering how the two might handle DOGE, the non-governmental entity. Trump has proposed creating a government efficiency commission as part of his economic plans unveiled in September, saying it could save billions by eliminating fraud and irregular payments within six months.

Trump's statement last month announcing the creation of DOGE quoted Musk as saying it would send shockwaves through the system and to anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people! Ramaswamy separately answered the with a slogan he often used during his presidential campaign to call for the elimination of federal agencies, writing: SHUT IT DOWN.

But Ramaswamy's harsh criticism of Musk's ties to China, all made over the past two years, has received little attention. Given how persistently he has criticized Musk, these comments raise questions about how the two men plan to work together.

Musk, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.

Ramaswamy said his past attacks on Musk took place before their meeting.

We discussed some of these issues in our first conversation, he said in a statement. In addition to thanking Musk for taking extraordinary risks against his financial interests, Ramaswamy told CNN that the two know each other well now. I love and respect him immensely, and I'm proud to call him a friend. The only country he lists first is the same one as me: the United States of America.

On several occasions, Ramaswamy cited Musk's comments in Taiwan as an example of adapting his policy positions to appease the Chinese government, drawing a direct link between Musk's comments and Tesla's business benefits.

He got a nice attaboy on the back, a pat on the back when his Shanghai factory and his regulator in China gave him a nice little tax break a few days after he made that comment about Taiwan, Ramaswamy. said in another interview in 2022.

Musk reportedly told Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in May 2023 that Tesla was against the notion of decoupling, instead referring to the interests of the United States and China as being closely linked like Siamese twins.

Ramaswamy criticized Musk's comment in several articles on X.

In a long article targeting Musk in May 2023 he wrotethe United States needs leaders who are not in China's pocket.

Now, the defender of freedom of expression (@elonmusk) embraces the circle of the world's greatest censor: Xi Jinping, he writes in another June 2023 tweet.

Ramaswamy has echoed these comments several times in 2023 and 2022.

I think Tim Cook and Elon Musk are probably related: they both kneel to the real overlord, which is Xi Jinping, Ramaswamy said. in 2022, mentioning Cook, CEO of Apple.

This is what China has recognized: American companies will jump; If Xi Jinping says jump, they will say: how high? he said in another comment mentioning Musk in June 2023 on Fox News.

In a July 2023 interview, Ramaswamy also called American companies' dependence on China a big threat to the United States and argued that Musk's efforts to advance electric vehicle manufacturing have made the America less competitive in fossil fuel production.

And by the way, this is all aimed at an electric vehicle movement that is really intended to partly subsidize a form of behavior in the United States that makes the United States less competitive in fuel production and use fossils. And moreover, constraints which do not apply in the same way in China, he declared in May 2023 on his podcast.

Despite recent subsidies aimed at reducing the cost of electric vehicles, the United States remains the world leader in fossil fuel production. pump a disc 13.4 million barrels of crude oil per day this year.