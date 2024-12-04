Imran Khan cannot be negative





ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has dismissed the notion of 'less Imran Khan' as baseless, saying it would not materialize.

Aleema, during an interview with Voice of America (VOA), claimed that “there is only one leader, and that is Imran Khan.”

Imran Khan's sister has dismissed rumors suggesting she or Bushra Bibi are leading the party, calling them propaganda.

She clarified that no PTI leader was in contact with her and when the party leaders were arrested, legal advisor Salman Akram Raja only suggested sending a message to the founder.

Responding to questions about Bushra Bibi, Aleema said Imran Khan did not give her any direction regarding the protests as she was ill and absent from court appearances for the past two weeks.

Aleema also denied Mashal Yousafzai's claims regarding the D-Chowk protest, calling them false.

On November 29, 2024, Mashal Yousafzai revealed Bushra Bibi's decision to head to D-Chowk. Mashal said in his interview, “We were informed that the PTI founder had asked them (PTI convoy) to stop at Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi wanted to hear directly from her husband regarding the protest at D-Chowk .

She also mentioned that Bushra Bibi had repeatedly said during the protest that Imran Khan's order was to reach D-Chowk.

Later, Yousafzai, who also served as special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, was removed from her post due to this particular interview.

On November 3, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, sent an important message, revealing that he had one last card left.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Prison, Aleema Khan revealed that Imran Khan had hinted that he had one last card up his sleeve, but chose not to reveal further details.

Responding to rumors about the former prime minister's health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the false reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

Aleema also praised Bushra Bibis' leadership during the November 24 protests, stating that Bushra Bibi led the protests; other leaders should also have stood with him on the container.

