Donald Trump suffers a double whammy when it comes to nominations





President-elect Donald Trump has suffered a setback as two of his recent cabinet nominations face intense backlash.

Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Chad Chronister, stepped down Tuesday after Republican backlash over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his previous remarks on immigration .

Chronister is the second Trump pick to step down after former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from the attorney general ring following scrutiny of a federal sex trafficking investigation that seeded doubt about its ability to be confirmed as the country's main federal law. enforcement agent. Gaetz had denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump faces setbacks over two of his Cabinet nominees. Donald Trump during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump faces setbacks over two of his Cabinet nominees. /Dennis Van Tine/AP

Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, could become the third nominee from the president-elect's Cabinet to withdraw amid scrutiny he faces following a sexual assault allegation, which he he has denied, as well as allegations about his conduct during his term. time as executive director of Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) and Vets for Freedom (VFF).

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team, as well as Chronicer, for comment via email.

Chad Chronicer steps down after MAGA backlash

Chronister stepped down on Tuesday in a shock announcement, just three days after his appointment.

Sheriff Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, said in an article on X that he was passing up the opportunity, which he called “the honor of his life “.

“Over the past few days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility has become clear, I have concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from further consideration,” Chronister wrote. He did not specify.

Trump had nominated Chronister to serve as DEA administrator, a role within the Justice Department that requires Senate confirmation, over the weekend.

Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that Chronister would “work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border and SAVE LIVES.”

Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely viewed Chronister as a top choice for Trump, but his track record in the COVID era became an immediate problem. Chronister faced backlash from some in the Republican Party following his decision to arrest megachurch pastor Ronald Howard-Browne, who continued to hold services during the COVID pandemic -19, violating lockdown restrictions, in 2020. The charges were eventually dropped.

“Shame on this pastor, his legal team and the leadership of that team for forcing us to do our job. This is not what we wanted to do during the declared state of emergency,” Chronister said at the time. “We hope this will be a wake-up call.”

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was among those who aired public complaints, saying Chronister should be “disqualified” for the arrest. “This sheriff ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding services during the COVID panic. He was chosen by Trump to run the DEA,” Massie said on X. “I'm happy to see him step down “Next time politicians lose their undying minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution.” On Fox News, Texas Congressman Chip Roy called Chronister “authoritarian” and conservative commentator Liz Wheeler. called him a “COVID tyrant “.

Others criticized Chronister for remarks he made in a video about Florida's 2023 immigration law that circulated again online after Trump named him DEA administrator over the weekend last.

In the video, Chronister praised the “rich diversity” of his community and called it “a place where people from all walks of life come together.”

He said it was important to note that his office “does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities. We do not target individuals based on their immigration status. This is the authority of federal agencies.”

Trump has pledged a tough crackdown on illegal immigration and criticized local law enforcement jurisdictions that fail to comply with federal immigration orders. These communities are sometimes called “sanctuary cities.”

However, some defended Chronicer. “What disqualifies someone? We all make mistakes throughout life, right? I haven't talked specifics about that yet. But when it comes to someone “Someone who made a mistake in their past, give us an example of someone who didn't make a mistake in their past,” Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Fox News.

Pete Hegseth in peril as allegations mount

Hegseth is under surveillance due to multiple allegations against him. A New Yorker article published this weekend claims he and other members of his management team allegedly sexually pursued female CVA employees, creating a hostile workplace that ignored serious accusations of sexual assault or harassment .

He also alleged that he was drunk on several occasions during his tenure as CEO of CVA and that he drove the Vets for Freedom (VFF) organization into financial bankruptcy during his tenure as executive director.

In a statement to the New Yorker, a Hegseth adviser said the claims in the report, based on interviews with whistleblowers, were “extraordinary” and came from a “petty and jealous former associate , unhappy”.

Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017, which he denied and was not charged. The allegation was detailed in a police report, obtained by US media outlet Mediaite, which investigators recommended be forwarded to prosecutors for review. Hegseth paid a confidential settlement to the woman involved in the incident in 2023.

The allegation, which resurfaced this month, would have come as a surprise to Trump's transition team. “He has not been candid with the transition team staff as well as the president-elect and the vice president-elect,” a senior Trump transition source told CNN.

Hegseth's chances were little helped by an email obtained by The New York Times in which his mother told him in 2018 that he was a man who “belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps with and uses women to his own power and ego. Penelope Hegseth defended her son last week, telling the Times that his description of his treatment of women “has never been true” and that she wrote the email “with anger, with emotion.”

Despite the allegations against him, some Republicans sought to defend Hegseth.

“He is clearly committed to ensuring that we have a deadly military that strikes fear into our enemies,” said Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Senator Ted Cruz added: “A year from now, military recruiting numbers will have skyrocketed under Secretary Hegseth’s leadership. » The Texas Republican also accused Democrats of having “a strong incentive to make the confirmation hearing a spectacle” and urged the media to “have an amount of ink equal to the actual substance of the work.”

Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis said, “We were embarrassed by our departure from Afghanistan and we want to restore American confidence in our military,” adding that “all these other issues are secondary issues.”

But even if Hegseth may have the support of some Republican senators, it may not be enough to get him through the Senate confirmation process, which could fail if just four moderate Republicans vote to reject his nomination.

Asked what impact a sexual assault report could have on Hegseth's chances of serving in Trump's Cabinet, North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, told NBC News: “It's a pretty big deal, considering we already have a problem with sexual assault in our military.

He declined to say whether the allegations would influence his vote, but stressed the importance of due process. “That's why we do background checks and interviews and vetting. I'm not going to prejudge him, but it's a pretty disturbing accusation,” he added.

“He obviously has a chance to defend himself here. But in some cases, it's going to be difficult,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime military veteran and Republican from South Carolina, added Tuesday.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, considered a moderate Republican, argued that Hegseth should be submitted to the FBI for a background check.

“As I've told you many times, I believe we need an FBI background check to evaluate the allegations,” Collins told CNN on Tuesday, adding that Hegseth would have to fill out the usual background questionnaire and participate in a public hearing.

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, told Newsweek that Hegseth “welcomes” an FBI background check “because he is confident that professional investigators will quickly debunk any anonymous, false and unverifiable claims that the media peddles for a week.”

On the issue of alcohol consumption, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said he thought it was “reasonable” and “fair” to ask about allegations that Hegseth was drunk during professional events.

“The president … should have the ability to decide who he wants as advisors. But the Senate also has a constitutional role,” Lankford said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy said the allegations “need to be addressed” and stressed the importance of a thorough selection process for Trump's Cabinet picks. The Louisiana Republican added: “Many people are going through a difficult time in their lives.”

Amid criticism, Trump allies involved in the transition process are reportedly drawing up a list of alternative candidates for defense secretary in case Hegseth's nomination implodes, according to CNN. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican and military veteran, as well as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are reportedly on the list. Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty is also being considered, CNN reported.

Hegseth would likely meet with Republican senators, including Ernst, in an effort to build support for his nomination.

Updated 12/4/24, 9:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Pete Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cabinet-picks-pete-hegseth-chad-chronister-1995322 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos