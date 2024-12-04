Mexico carries out biggest crackdown on fentanyl as Donald Trump tariff threat looms





Mexico said it made the country's largest seizure of fentanyl to ward off US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on its exports.

A navy-led operation seized more than a ton of fentanyl pills, arrested two men and confiscated several firearms, according to Security Minister Omar Garca Harfuch.

The arrest took place in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, gripped by open warfare between factions of the notorious drug cartel since the alleged kidnapping, deportation to the United States and the arrest of cartel leader Ismael El Mayo Zambada in June.

Weeks after winning the November US election, Trump posted on social media that Canada and Mexico could both face 25% tariffs on all their exports once he takes office until they stop migrants and drugs from reaching the United States.

Garca Harfuch, the former Mexico City police chief in charge of President Claudia Sheinbaums' security strategy, said after the arrest that these actions would continue until violence subsides in Sinaloa state. .

Mexico is telling Donald Trump that the war on drugs is serious, said Raul Bentez Manaut, a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, that Mexico can do it and that the direct unilateral presence of the United States is not not necessary.

Some Republicans, including Trump's chosen national security adviser, Mike Waltz, have supported military action in Mexico to stop the flow of drugs.

Sheinbaum initially took a tough approach to Trump's tariff threat, but soon after spoke with the US president-elect to discuss cooperation on migration and security.

Sinaloa is home to one of Mexico's most powerful trafficking groups, the Sinaloa Cartel. A rift among its leaders following Zambada's capture led to an increase in homicides. The state's capital, Culiacn, usually bustling, now shuts down in the evening, with schools intermittently closed and few people on the streets.

Mexican security experts have said drug seizures and arrests are not automatically enough to reduce the violence suffered by residents and can sometimes worsen bloodshed without a comprehensive strategy.

The number of migrants reaching the U.S. southern border, another key issue for Trump, has declined this year, with arrivals at the border now well below their peaks.

Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid often manufactured in Mexican laboratories using precursor substances from China, is now the leading cause of death among young people in the United States.

Authorities face a nearly impossible task using inspections to stop extremely potent pills and powder from crossing the border because the volumes are so low, experts said.

