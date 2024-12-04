China's Xi vows to deepen infrastructure cooperation with Nepal

President Xi Jinping told Nepali Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on Tuesday that China would offer more support to develop the country's infrastructure, Chinese state media reported. Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. Archive photo: Wikicommons. The Himalayan republic's leader was in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders, including Xi and Premier Li Qiang, seeking to expand infrastructure cooperation after breaking with the long-standing tradition of new leaders carrying out their first official visit to neighboring India. Oli has sought to draw a tenuous border between his neighbors China and India, the world's two most populous countries, but has favored Beijing in a bid to reduce Kathmandu's historic dependence on New Delhi. China is ready to “deepen practical cooperation with Nepal, jointly build the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and improve connectivity in areas such as ports, transportation, power networks and telecommunications,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency. adage. “These efforts aim to help Nepal transition from a landlocked country to a land-bound country,” he adds. Oli, who returned to power in July after two previous terms in the top job, arrived in Beijing on Monday evening to kick off his trip, which will last until Thursday, footage broadcast by Chinese state television showed CCTV. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, speaks at the United Nations Office at Geneva on January 18, 2017. Photo: Jean-Marc Ferr/UN Geneva, via Flickr CC2.0. Beijing's Foreign Ministry said last week that Xi and Oli would have “in-depth exchanges of views on deepening our traditional friendship.” This includes expanding cooperation under the BRI – Xi's flagship international infrastructure initiative – and “exchanges and cooperation in various fields”, said ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Pradeep Gyawali, deputy secretary of Oli's Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist Party of Nepal (CPN-UML), told AFP the visit would focus on previous investment deals, including the recently completed construction of an international airport in the tourist center of Pokhara. Nepali media reported that Oli likely chose Beijing as his first destination due to the lack of an official invitation from New Delhi. And his Foreign Ministry said he would “exchange views on issues of mutual interest” with his Chinese counterparts during the trip. He will also deliver a speech at China's prestigious Beijing University and address a bilateral business forum, the ministry said. India accounted for nearly 65% ​​of Nepal's total trade in the 2023-24 financial year, according to customs data. China's share of the trade was around 15 percent, although Chinese companies lead in some sectors, notably with 70 percent of Nepal's booming electric vehicle market. India is the country that invests the most foreign investment in Nepal, with more than $750 million last year, while China invests more than $250 million, according to Nepal's central bank. Article type: Press service Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards. Support HKFP | Policies and ethics | Error/typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency and annual report | Applications Help safeguard press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team

