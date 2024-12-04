Relations between Trkiye and Israel have always been complex and multifaceted, marked by alternating periods of cooperation and tensions. However, in recent years, these ties have reached a new low point amid growing geopolitical instability and divergent agendas in the Syrian conflict. Despite past examples of collaboration, the current political landscape under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's administration poses significant obstacles to any meaningful alliance between the two countries, News.az reports.

Relations between Trkiye and Israel have always been complex and multifaceted, marked by alternating periods of cooperation and tensions. However, in recent years, these ties have reached a new low point amid growing geopolitical instability and agenda differences in the Syrian conflict. Despite past examples of collaboration, the current political landscape under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's administration poses significant obstacles to any meaningful alliance between the two countries.

Trkiye was one of the first countries to officially recognize Israel after its declaration of independence in 1948. This recognition was largely motivated by Trkiye's strategic interest in improving relations with the United States at the start of the Cold War. At the time, Trkiye was ruled by a military regime and struggled to align with Western powers. Establishing diplomatic relations with Israel proved advantageous in bridging some of these differences, especially as Israel itself navigated its own complex relationship with the United States.

Over the years, Trkiye and Israel have developed mutually beneficial relations. Trkiye has provided critical support to Israel, while Israel has played a role in strengthening Trkiye's ties with Western countries, particularly the United States. This dynamic was rooted in shared strategic interests, including military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and economic exchange. The partnership has been further strengthened through joint efforts in areas such as counter-terrorism and trade.

The political landscape began to change dramatically with the rise of Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the early 2000s. Under Erdoan's leadership, Trkiyes' foreign policy underwent a significant realignment, with greater emphasis on its identity as a leading voice in the Muslim world. This change has often come at the expense of its relations with Israel. Erdoan's government has frequently criticized Israel, particularly regarding its policies toward the Palestinians, and has openly aligned itself with groups such as Hamas, which Israel considers a terrorist organization.

Erdoan's rhetoric and actions include calls for the liberation of Jerusalem and public displays of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. These measures have alienated Israel and contributed to growing distrust between the two nations. Furthermore, Trkiyes' national media landscape, heavily influenced by the government, often presents Israel in a negative light, further widening the divide. State-backed agencies like Anadolu frequently disseminate anti-Israel propaganda, undermining any prospect of rebuilding trust.

The ongoing conflict in Syria represents a potential area in which Trkiye and Israel could align their interests, but cooperation remains elusive. Both countries share a desire to curb Iranian influence in the region and combat extremist groups that threaten their security. However, their inability to bridge political and ideological divides prevented any meaningful collaboration.

Trkiyes' actions in Syria, particularly his military incursions and occupation of parts of northern Syria, have drawn criticism from Israel and other international actors. These measures are seen as an attempt by Ankara to expand its regional influence under the guise of securing its borders against Kurdish groups it considers terrorists. Israel, meanwhile, is primarily focused on countering Iranian-backed forces operating near its borders and ensuring that Syria does not become a launching pad for attacks on its territory.

Although their goals in Syria may overlap, the lack of trust and communication between the two countries has made joint efforts impossible. For example, incidents involving Israeli planes forced to make emergency landings in Trkiye have highlighted the hostility between the two nations. On one occasion, Trkiye refused medical assistance and refueling aboard an Israeli plane, even when a passenger needed urgent care for a heart attack. Such actions violate international norms and highlight deep-rooted animosity.

The tense relations between Trkiye and Israel also have important economic and military implications. Trkiye, which has faced difficulties acquiring advanced military equipment from the United States and Europe, could potentially benefit from closer ties with Israel, a leader in defense technology. However, the current state of relations makes such cooperation very unlikely.

Germany, for example, is actively modernizing its military, often with the help of Israeli technology. On the other hand, Trkiye finds itself increasingly isolated in terms of defense acquisition, which limits its ability to modernize its armed forces. This isolation is further aggravated by Trkiye's economic crisis, which forces it to struggle to meet domestic challenges. Better relations with Israel could potentially open doors to international financial markets and technological advancements, but this opportunity remains untapped due to political tensions.

A significant obstacle to reconciliation lies in the ideological divergence between the two nations. Erdoan's government has aligned itself with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist movements, which often view Israel as an adversary. This alignment has shaped Trkiyes' foreign policy in a way that is fundamentally incompatible with Israel's security concerns.

The role of the media in fueling animosity cannot be overstated. State-controlled media outlets Trkiyes regularly broadcast anti-Israel narratives, which contribute to a hostile public perception of Israel. This environment makes it politically risky for Turkish leaders to pursue rapprochement, even if it serves the country's strategic interests.

Currently, the prospects for an alliance between Trkiye and Israel appear bleak. Although their common interests in Syria and beyond could theoretically provide a basis for cooperation, the political and ideological barriers remain formidable. The country's domestic and foreign policies under Erdoan have positioned it as an adversary rather than a partner of Israel.

For meaningful change to occur, significant changes would be necessary on both sides. Trkiye should reassess its alignment with Islamist movements and curb its anti-Israel rhetoric. Likewise, Israel should find ways to address the Trkiyes' concerns without compromising its own security interests. However, such changes are unlikely as long as Erdoan remains in power and continues to prioritize ideological considerations over pragmatic diplomacy.

In conclusion, although history offers examples of collaboration between Trkiye and Israel, current geopolitical realities make an alliance between the two nations in Syria unlikely. As long as distrust, propaganda and conflicting ideologies dominate their relations, the gap between them is likely to widen rather than narrow.

(If you have specialist knowledge and would like to contribute, please contact us at [email protected]).

News.Az