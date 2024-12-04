Matt Lucas says he was verbally abused by homophobic football fans on his way to matches





Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more Ancient Great British pastry Presenter Matt Lucas has recounted two recent incidents in which football fans shouted homophobic abuse at him. The 50-year-old comedian and passionate Arsenal fan has shared two instances of verbal abuse he has faced on the way to matches this season. This season, I was verbally attacked twice on the way to football matches, Lucas wrote on X on Wednesday December 4. Each time, I minded my own business, head down, walking to the ground. One man called me a fucking c*** and another told me our club didn't want disgusting gay fans. If you're a player and this offends you less than wearing a rainbow armband for a few matches, then maybe you're part of the problem. In the comments section, Lucas, who is gay, responded to someone who suggested the remarks may have just been meant to make him angry. They wrote: I don't deny this happened… but I've been going to Arsenal for 40 years and have never heard anything homophobic… the stadium has a big banner saying Gay Gooners and no one seems worry about it. Are you sure it wasn't fans bothering you? And are you sure rainbows will fix that? Lucas replied simply: Good for you. open image in gallery Matt Lucas opens up about verbal abuse he faced from football fans ( X/RealMattLucas ) Lucas, who stepped down as co-host of the hit Channel 4 baking competition in December 2022, has just finished hosting two seasons of Sky Maxs. Fantasy Football League awakening. Lucas joined for the first time The Great British Pastry in 2020 alongside existing host Noel Fielding. He has since been replaced by Alison Hammond. open image in gallery Matt Lucas is an avid Arsenal FC fan ( Getty Images ) Speaking about his departure last year, Lucas spoke Bake as a pandemic job, admitting he had never seen the series before being approached to star in it. I had never seen the show before and I wasn't a baker, he said in a 2023 episode of Deeney speaks podcast. They were just looking for a new host and it came at a time when I had been living in Los Angeles for seven years and I had just sold my house there and I was thinking about coming back and spending more time with my family and friends. Of Fantasy Football Leaguehe said: He probably uses what I have better than Bake. I just don't have time and I don't do it Bake means I have time to write with David and record my music as well as Fantasy Football League. Lucas is currently promoting the soundtrack to his 2023 children's musical novel, The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas.

