Under Prime Minister Modi, India becomes a global political leader | Varanasi News





Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted India's emergence as a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the world admired India.

Addressing the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP), Yogi said, “Today, the world is looking towards India. Once uncertain about its path, India is now in head of the world.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, global confidence in New India experienced rapid growth. There was a time when India was not part of any global bloc. The country faced a dilemma regarding its direction and actions. Today's New India is paving the way for global polarization. The world is aligning in the direction where India is. »

Welcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Member Secretary of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof Rajeev Kumar as guests, the CM highlighted the journey of the India to autonomy .

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, New India has prepared itself accordingly and hence today the direction of the world cannot be imagined without India's contribution. India has become a symbol of confidence to tackle the challenges facing humanity The G20 summit is “It’s proof. Today, no major global event takes place without India. The country is moving towards self-reliance as the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, Yogi urged citizens to take collective responsibility for the nation's progress. He congratulated MPSP founders Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath for their commitment to laying the foundation for a strong and independent India.

Addressing the students, the CM highlighted the importance of focus, hard work and teamwork, while advocating for balanced use of technology as a tool for growth.

“India has demonstrated its talent to the world. If we consider the top leaders of the hundred prestigious institutions of the world, the largest number are young Indians. These young people are showcasing their technical expertise on a global scale,” he declared.

Encouraging students to excel, the CM said, “Discipline is essential for holistic development of life. Focus and hard work are necessary in individual competition, while personal focus, hard work and teamwork are crucial in teamwork. Team spirit are the fundamental principles of success. When these three elements are combined, nothing remains impossible.

The inaugural ceremony included floral tributes to iconic personalities, an NCC guard of honor and the inauguration of an exhibition at Balrampur Hall. Prominent personalities from academia, politics and religion, including Mayor Manglesh Shrivastava and vice-chancellors of leading universities, attended the event.

