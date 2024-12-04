Xi's aggression in the South China Sea solidifies US-Philippine relations

While the world focuses on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon and now violent factional fighting in Syria, relatively little attention is paid to another flashpoint potentially explosive: the South China Sea.

Six countries have competing claims to this 3.5 million square kilometer body of water: China, Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. About 5% of global shipping passes through this disputed part of the Pacific, which is believed to hold valuable oil and gas deposits as well as commercial fishing resources.

However, an alarming increase in territorial clashes, particularly between the Chinese and Philippine coast guards and naval forces, is beginning to worry the Pentagon.

In the latest incident, the Philippine military deployed a navy ship and air force aircraft to monitor a Russian submarine off the country's west coast. AP reported on December 2. Philippine President Bongbong Marcos called the intrusion very worrying and just another in a series of dangerous confrontations that have brought Washington and Manila closer together in recent years.

Last June, a Chinese ship and a Philippine fishing boat collided near the disputed Spratly Islands, in an incident each country blamed on the other. He followed the Chinas publishing a line of 10 dashes on official maps demarcating what it claims to be its territory.

This claim is completely unacceptable, said Philippine Ambassador Jos Manuel Romualdez. The bottom line is that our UN arbitration award issued in the Philippines in 2016 forms the basis of our claim, which they do not recognize.

Overall, however, Romualdez says his country's relations with the United States are much better today than they were under Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

The fact is that we have had our ups and downs, he told us during a recent interview at the Philippine Embassy. The previous administration felt like the United States took us for granted. But now, with this new interest in the Indo-Pacific region, the Philippines plays a key role. And President Marcos sees this as an opportunity to renew our ties with the United States and strengthen them even further.

US, Philippines sign historic defense deal

From the Spanish-American War of 1898 until the end of World War II, the Philippines was an American colony. But in 1946, the country gained independence and five years later, Washington and Manila signed a mutual defense treaty. Today, this treaty provides the basis for strong bilateral security ties, Romualdez said.

As China continues to be aggressive, more countries realize they have no intention of solving this problem, he said. We will do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign territory and spend about 1-2% of our GDP to upgrade our armed forces.

In fact, the Philippines will spend $35 billion over the next ten years to renovate its military. In mid-November, the U.S. and Philippine governments formalized a defense agreement it had taken two years of preparation. The General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, enforces a basic set of standards for how the two countries handle classified information, making it easier for America to share that data when needed, according to Defense News.

Since Marcos' election in 2022, Manila has granted the US military access to new sites in the north of the country, expanded its annual exercises and agreed to host US troops. equipment like Typhona missile launcher that has attracted the attention and anger of China.

In exchange, the Pentagon provided $500 million in long-term military aid to the Philippines, Romualdez noted.

President Marcos has been clear about what the Chinese are doing, he said. At the ASEAN summit in Laos, he called on other countries to start speaking out against Chinese aggression. Vietnam has complained several times. They were also harassed; Indonesia too. We are reaching out to countries with overlapping claims.

ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a 10-member trade bloc formed in 1967 at a summit in Bangkok. Headquartered in Jakarta, ASEAN today represents 680 million people and a combined GDP of more than $10 trillion. With 115 million inhabitants, the Philippines ranks 14th among the most populous countries in the world and second in ASEAN, after Indonesia.

The United States has a great interest in protecting the ASEAN region, the ambassador said, noting that despite its maritime dispute with Beijing, China remains the Philippines' largest trading partner, followed by the United States and then the Japan.

Duterte now at center of ICC investigation for crimes against humanity

Romualdez, 77, is a Manila media executive who has never held political office. A former president of the Manila Overseas Press Club and vice president of the Rotary Club of Manila, Romualdez is also his country's third ambassador to the United States under that name.

The first was the brother of the father of the current envoy (at the same time another brother was president of the House of Representatives). The second was a cousin of his father. Romualdez took over in November 2017 from his predecessor, the highly respected Jos L. Cuisa Jr.

Romualdez was appointed by Duterte, who was elected president of the Philippines in 2016 with 38.5% of the vote. Duterte raised eyebrows from the moment he moved into Manila's Malacaang Palace when he compared himself to Adolf Hitlerboasting that Hitler had massacred three million Jews. We have three million drug addicts. I would be happy to slaughter them.

The same month, he called President Barack Obama a son of a bitch for criticizing Duterte's violent anti-drug campaign, then later said Obama could go to hell. The former Davao mayor also bragged about once throwing a Chinese rape and murder suspect out of a helicopter and publicly suggested that journalists are not safe from assassinations.

Marcos, son of longtime Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who died in 1989, was then elected overwhelmingly in 2022, with 59% of the vote. At that time, Romualdez had already been ambassador here for five years.

I was ready to return home in 2022 when President Marcos told me he was considering appointing me as Foreign Secretary, he said. But after he won, I had lunch with him and he asked me to stay here for another year.

Marcos, 67, and his predecessor could not be more different in temperament. For example, the ambassador said, Duterte only wanted to kill, kill, kill. Marcos is more interested in finding the root cause, going after the drug lords rather than the addict.

Strangely, the country's vice president, Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, was threatened on November 24. hire an assassin to kill the presidenthis wife and Speaker of the House of Representatives in case she herself was killed. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court continues to investigate Duterte for crimes against humanity, particularly the killing of more than 6,000 people in anti-drug operations during his presidency.

US policy towards the Philippines unlikely to change under Trump

It's doubtful, however, whether Hell will ever be brought to justice, Romualdez said.

There is a strong demand for this. But the Marcos administration has made it clear that if there is a trial, it must take place in the Philippines, the ambassador said. We have withdrawn from the ICC, but many legal luminaries say there is no need to be a member. He is 79 years old and he is becoming fragile. It may never see the light of day in The Hague, if ever.

Meanwhile, Romualdez says he is studying the threat China poses to the region under Xi Jinping, who as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party has led his country since 2012.

The only thing Xi understands is power, and right now they see that power is not strong enough for him to invade Taiwan, he said. All like-minded countries should unite and signal to China that this is unacceptable. We hope that every day when Xi wakes up, he will say that today is not the day.

Romauldez says there are 4.3 million Filipino Americans, about 1.5 million of whom live in California; Another 800,000 reside in the Northeast. Hawaii alone is home to 209,000 Filipinos, or 14 percent of the state's population and nearly half of its foreign-born population.

The ambassador, who supervises 70 embassy staff, said the Philippines has seven U.S. consulates; Besides Washington DC, they are located in Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Guam, a US possession in the Pacific. Consulates will also open soon in Anchorage and Seattle.

We have very good relations with both Republicans and Democrats. The interests of the United States are aligned with ours, he said. I have spoken with many of those who continue to associate with President Trump. They more or less reassured me that our policies towards the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the Philippines, will remain the same.

As for Filipinos, many of whom live in the United States, who have been protesting the son and namesake of their country's longtime dictator, Romualdez had this to say: They have been singing the same tune for so many years. Marcos was elected by 31 million people, the largest majority ever. Ultimately, he took it upon himself to bring peace and prosperity to the country. He doesn't change history, he makes it. So let him be judged by what he does today, and not by what his father did in the past.

He added: History is written by those who win, and right now, President Marcos is the winner.