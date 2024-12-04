Donald Trump in talks to replace defense nominee Pete Hegseth





Donald Trump discussed replacing Pete Hegseth, his controversial nominee to head the Pentagon, with candidates including Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, according to two people familiar with the talks.

The discussions over Hegseth's fate unfolded as support for the Fox News host's confirmation among Senate Republicans has waned in recent days with the emergence of increasingly damning allegations of sexual misconduct .

If Trump were to nominate DeSantis as defense secretary, it would be a remarkable turning point in the two men's relationship after their clash in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Although DeSantis has sometimes criticized Trump's policies, he has been careful to avoid any personal attacks on the former president and defended him as he faced a series of criminal charges throughout the campaign .

But if DeSantis were to join the Pentagon, he would lose his job as governor of Florida, giving him a degree of political independence from Trump that could help him if he decides to run for president again in 2028 .

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment. Trump's transition team declined to comment. Trump's consideration of DeSantis for the Pentagon job was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump aides have defended Hegseth's ability to lead the Pentagon, even as his chances of winning Senate confirmation have diminished. The defiant Hegseth told reporters Wednesday that Trump told him to keep going, to keep fighting.

He also posted on X: I'm doing this for the fighters, not the warmongers. The left is afraid of disruptors and change agents. They are afraid of Donald Trump and me. So they mess with fake anonymous sources and BS stories. They don't want the truth. Our warriors never back down, and neither do I.

But Hegseth lost crucial support on Capitol Hill over allegations of sexual misconduct and financial misconduct within two veterans groups he led.

I think some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of these things are going to be difficult, Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, told CBS on Tuesday.

If Hegseth were to withdraw from the competition, he would be the second Trump Cabinet nominee to be forced out due to controversy. Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick for attorney general, has stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. He was quickly replaced by longtime ally and two-term Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

Besides DeSantis, another possible candidate for defense secretary is Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a person familiar with the discussions said, adding that she and the Florida governor would have a better chance of being confirmed as Hegseth.

