The future of Syria: implications for global and regional powers

TEHRAN – As Donald Trump takes over the White House on January 20, the world's strategic regions are now trapped in a situation known as “tactical wars.” These conflicts are not aimed at definitive victory but rather aim to create a state of instability and uncertainty in key areas vital to U.S. global interests.

The slogan “America First”, at the heart of Trump’s program, can only come to fruition if Washington manages to maintain its hegemony over the main geostrategic regions. However, this domination is only possible if one essential factor is guaranteed: an active and sustained military presence in these regions.

In these sensitive territories, the United States faces growing resistance, both from local governments and popular movements demanding the withdrawal of American troops. If Washington gave in to these demands and abandoned Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or the Persian Gulf; renounce its intervention in Ukraine and the Caucasus under the pretext of NATO; or reduce its activities in the South China Sea, it would risk becoming just another power, incapable of maintaining its global hegemony.

The United States considers it necessary to maintain its presence in these strategic regions to avoid the decline of hegemony. Its military deployments, although costly and often unpopular, are seen as the only way to ensure its position as the dominant power in an increasingly competitive world.

As Iranian diplomat Mohammad Rasoul Mousavi explains, the strategy to preserve the American military presence is to fuel what are called “tactical wars.” These wars do not seek a definitive resolution but rather aim to prolong the conflict. On the one hand, they weaken the countries concerned and, on the other, allow the United States to justify and impose its presence in these regions.

Mousavi interprets the resurgence of conflict in Syria as a clear manifestation of the United States' strategic approach. In the current context, it is obvious that Washington is trying to consolidate its presence in the region. While rejecting any responsibility for the war waged by extremist militants backed by Turkey, the United States insists that the solution to the conflict is inevitably linked to its military presence in Syria, a presence which would be difficult to justify without the conflict does not serve as a pretext.

Furthermore, there is a clear contradiction in the United States' position. In the current offensive against Bashar al-Assad's government, the main units fighting alongside anti-Assad forces are primarily affiliated with Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This group, separated from Al-Qaeda in 2016, maintains a strong presence in Syria.

Since 2018, the U.S. Department of State has designated HTS as a foreign terrorist organization. HTS remains a central actor in the Syrian conflict, particularly in the Aleppo and Hama regions. The group is led by Abu Muhammed al-Golani, who previously led the Nusra Front, al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria. In 2016, al-Golani announced the separation of HTS from Al-Qaeda, claiming distance from the global terrorist network. However, its ties to al-Qaeda remain a liability, continually attracting international attention. For example, the United States is still offering a $10 million reward for al-Golani's capture, reflecting continued distrust of the group and its ideology.

Generally speaking, Syria is a scene where various geopolitical interests converge. In the case of Turkey, the potential fall of Bashar al-Assad would have significant strategic implications. Through its allied groups in Syria, such as the self-proclaimed Syrian National Army and HTS, Turkey could consolidate and significantly expand its power and influence over territory that was part of the Ottoman Empire from 1516 to 1918.

A withdrawal by Russia, its historic rival in the region, would represent a key political victory for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while constituting a defeat for Vladimir Putin and weakening Russian influence in the Middle East. Additionally, weakening or eliminating Kurdish forces in Syria, a constant point of friction for Ankara, would be one of Turkey's main strategic objectives.

Finally, once Syria is “pacified” by HTS and its allies, Erdogan could seize the opportunity to facilitate the return of millions of Syrian refugees currently in Turkey, presenting the fall of Assad as the end of the war. The move could potentially boost support for the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in upcoming elections.

The potential fall of Bashar al-Assad would have profound consequences for Russia, as it could redefine both its influence in Syria and its projection in the Middle East. The loss of its main ally in Damascus would mean the end of its political influence in the country, marking a strategic defeat that would alter the regional balance. Moreover, Russia would be overtaken by Turkey, which would strengthen its power and influence in Syria, leading to a geopolitical reshaping in favor of Ankara.

Russia's military presence, essential to its influence in Syria, could be significantly reduced or even eliminated, representing a substantial loss of power in the region. Additionally, Moscow would lose control of the Tartus naval base, a strategic installation it has controlled since 1971 during the Soviet era and which constitutes its only permanent military base in the Mediterranean. The loss of Tartus would be a major blow to Russia's ability to project power in the Middle East.

The potential fall of Bashar al-Assad would also bring with it a series of strategic implications for Israel, directly impacting its security in the region.

For Iran, the fall of Bashar al-Assad would have political and strategic consequences. First, Iran would lose a key ally in the region.

However, Turkey's rise as a regional power would deal a major blow to Iran's interests, as it would see its rival expand its power while Iran's political and military presence in Syria and Lebanon would collapse. . This scenario would lead to a weakening of Shiite interests in Syria, Lebanon and even Iraq, thus disrupting the regional balance and undermining Iran's influence in these key countries.

Finally, for the United States, the fall of Bashar al-Assad would have important strategic implications. First, it would mean Russia's withdrawal from Syria, which would significantly weaken Moscow's influence in the region, thereby reducing its power projection in the Middle East.

Moreover, the United States would achieve a key victory by seeing the fall of Assad's government, considered one of the main allies of Iran, with which Washington has openly conflictual relations. It would mark the end of a long struggle to overthrow a government that has been an obstacle to US policy in the region, consolidating the influence of Washington and its allies in Syria and the Levant.