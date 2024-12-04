PDIP dismisses Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby Nasution from the party





JAKARTA- The Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (DPP PDIP) dismissed the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution. “I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Hasto said the party felt that the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family were no longer in line with the ideals of the party that had been fought for since the days of Bung Karno. “So that’s what happened, and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” he said. Hasto said that PDIP membership is not based solely on the presence or absence of a membership card, but on its commitment to building a good civilization for national and state life. “PDI Perjuangan believes in the values ​​of Satyam Eva Jayate. So those who resist the wind will reap the storm. This is what we believe as a nation. Because in the history of the four human civilizations, no authoritarian power, few It doesn't matter how the strongest were able to survive, except those who end up becoming the dark sides of history,” he said. In the process carried out by the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto assured that the party will never lose the ideal idea that an ordinary person can become a leader. However, the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family must certainly be a very valuable lesson for all parties, especially on how to enforce party discipline. “Then, at the V National Working Meeting, we also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, due to his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” he said. he declared ***.

