As Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to issue pardons to Trump targets

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Now playing

As Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to issue pardons to Trump targets06:28

FOLLOWING

Why reports of binge drinking might be the only scandal Donald Trump cares about12:05

'Sheer panic': Infectious disease experts worry about Trump's dangerous public health choices 07:14

'Laughable': Trump fraud case unlikely to change despite lawyer's dubious plea 05:29

DOJ braces for department corruption as Trump prioritizes revenge06:00

“A stupid risk to take”: Trump exposes the United States to a security risk in defiance of formal Cabinet control07:07

Yeah ! Industries warn of devastating effects of Trump tariffs; Trump ignores his own record 11:41

Conservative War on Data Endangers Women's Health to Protect Flawed Policies07:12

'Simply not qualified': Trump's healthcare leadership raises red flags04:52

“Some kind of terrifying game show”: Trump releases an avalanche of new Cabinet picks 07:10

As Gaetz's bid for attorney general fails, attention turns to Hegseth's sexual assault accusations12:01

Trump gets a cold dose of reality with Gaetz's failure, but the lessons learned are questionable07:59

Trump's unqualified Cabinet picks are nevertheless well suited to the goal of breaking up the federal government09:28

Supreme Court's Anti-Affirmative Ruling Could Backfire as Trump Encourages Religion in Schools 09:19

Trump plays fast and loose with national security, exposing himself to potential espionage07:51

'Flood the Zone': Trump's Clown Car Cabinet Tries to Exceed the Limits of Public Attention11:27

Americans abandon global climate leadership with Trump's re-election04:55

President Johnson was quick to demonstrate his obedience to Trump; Gaetz's absurdity tests Senate Republicans07:07

Anticipating Trump abuses, Biden pushes to strengthen courts 07:17

By choosing RFK Jr., Trump threatens not only public health but also federal credibility on health matters10:14

Between Donald Trump's stated goal of exacting revenge on his political opponents and public critics, and his choice of Kash Patel, with his published enemies list, to lead the FBI, President Biden is being encouraged to consider pardoning likely targets of Trump's ire for disrupting corruption prosecutions in advance. Paul Rosenzweig, former DHS deputy assistant secretary for policy, speaks with Alex Wagner.Dec. 4, 2024

Learn more

Now playing

As Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to issue pardons to Trump targets06:28

FOLLOWING

Why reports of binge drinking might be the only scandal Donald Trump cares about12:05

'Sheer panic': Infectious disease experts worry about Trump's dangerous public health choices 07:14

'Laughable': Trump fraud case unlikely to change despite lawyer's dubious plea 05:29

DOJ braces for department corruption as Trump prioritizes revenge06:00

'A stupid risk to take': Trump exposes US to security risk in defiance of formal Cabinet oversight 07:07

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/watch/with-trump-bent-on-revenge-biden-encouraged-to-extend-pardons-to-trump-targets-226118213726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos