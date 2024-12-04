Will Americans see a third Trump stimulus check in 2025?





At the height of the pandemic, President Donald Trump issued two stimulus checks to support a country suffering from Covid-19, but will he deliver another to the American people in 2025?

President-elect Donald Trump will return to office on January 20, 2025. Many wonder if he will order a third stimulus check for a country emerging from the throes of scorching inflation.

But if you're waiting for that check to hit your bank account, don't hold your breath.

According to CBS News, this is a reality that experts consider extremely slim.

Jacob Channel, Senior Economist at LendingTree, spoke with CBS MoneyWatch with his following comment: Stimulus checks typically only happen when the economy is in very bad shape and consumers need a boost. thumb to start spending money again. This is not really the case at present.

Look at this year's Cyber ​​Monday. Over a 24-hour period, U.S. sales reached $13.3 billion, CNN reported, up 7.3% from the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Trumps stimulus checks

At the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, millions of Americans relied on economic impact payments, informally known as stimulus checks, from the federal government to make ends meet at a time when many were forced to quit their jobs.

Trump issued two such checks during his first term, the first in March 2020 for a maximum amount of $1,200, with the second issued in December 2020 for a maximum amount of $600.

The latest payments, in the form of $1,400 checks, were issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under President Joe Biden in 2021, following the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Throughout the pandemic, the government has made more than 476 million payments totaling about $814 billion, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

