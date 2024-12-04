LSI Denny JA reveals low abstention factors in Central Java, including Prabowo and Jokowi





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Central Java is the only region where the abstention rate decreased compared to other provinces in the 2024 gubernatorial (pilgub) elections, data from the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) Denny showed JA. LSI researcher Denny JA Adjie Alfaraby said the reason for the low number of abstentions in Central Java was due to the strong competition between the two candidates, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, the pair supported by the Indonesian Coalition advanced (KIM), and Andika. -Hendrar Prihadi, supported by the PDIP. “In Central Java, compared to other regions, the competition between candidates is strong and people see the competition there as more open, more open. fairbecause there are two candidates face to face there is Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin and Andika-Hendrar Prihadi,” Adjie said in his online poll published on Wednesday (04/12/2024). According to Adjie, the tight competition between the two candidates has prompted candidates, successful teams and political parties to widely mobilize voters in the 2024 Central Java regional elections. Aside from that, Central Java, called the bullpen, is a sexy area. In fact, there is approval Opened directly to Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin of President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Jokowi. “So, because of the section, the competition was tight, until big personalities also participated in the fight in Central Java. This made voter turnout in Central Java higher than other regions,” he concluded. reveals data on abstention which increased during the 2024 regional elections in 7 provinces. The average abstention rate of a total of 7 provinces reached 37.63 percent. “Data quick account “We show that the average abstention rate in these 7 provinces is 37.63 percent, so this is the average of abstentions in these 7 provinces,” Adjie said. Jakarta's abstention rate in previous gubernatorial elections was 20.5 percent. Meanwhile, in 2024, this rate will increase significantly to 46.91 percent. Then, Adjie continued, the abstention rate in Banten in the previous gubernatorial elections increased slightly from 36.1 percent today to 37.78 percent in the gubernatorial elections of 2024. West Java also increased significantly, from 29.7 percent in the previous gubernatorial elections to 36.98 percent in the 2024 gubernatorial elections. Meanwhile, Central Java dropped slightly from the previous gubernatorial elections of 32.36, to 29.48 percent in the 2024 gubernatorial elections. Then, the abstention rate in East Java in the previous gubernatorial elections increased from 33.08 percent, now to 34.68 percent in the 2024 gubernatorial elections. In North Sumatra, in the previous gubernatorial elections, it was 38.22 percent. In 2024, this figure will increase significantly to 46.41 percent. Meanwhile, the abstention rate in South Sulawesi Province in the previous gubernatorial elections was 29.84 percent, today in the 2024 gubernatorial elections it is 31, 14 percent.

Megawati Soekarnoputri's rivalry with Jokowi has returned. After struggling fiercely in the 2024 presidential election, the two national political figures are once again fighting for strength. This time in the 2024 regional elections.

