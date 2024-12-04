Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is in peril in the Senate





WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, is in jeopardy as Senate Republicans grow increasingly concerned about drinking allegations and reports of his treatment of women.

As many as six Republican senators, perhaps more, are currently uncomfortable with Hegseth's nomination to lead the Pentagon as new revelations about his past continue to be made public, three Republican sources said having direct knowledge of its nomination process. Given the slim Republican majority in the Senate in the next Congress, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, can only afford to lose three Republican votes, assuming all Democrats vote against him.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, who is on the Armed Services Committee, would not commit to supporting Hegseth's nomination and said she plans to question him about news reports of allegations of alcohol abuse, mistreatment of a woman and financial mismanagement.

We're just going to have a really frank and in-depth conversation, Ernst said.

Hegseth, a veteran of the Army National Guard, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in California in 2017, according to a police report made public after Trump announced he would nominate him as defense secretary. Hegseth, who has not been charged, has denied the woman's allegations, saying the encounter was consensual, although he paid an undisclosed amount as part of a settlement with her.

Separately, NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth's drinking was a concern to his colleagues at Fox News, according to 10 current and former Fox employees. Two of them said Hegseth smelled of alcohol before going on air more than a dozen times. Hegseth did not respond when asked to comment on the allegations Tuesday evening at the Capitol.

The initial allegations last month did not appear to endanger Hegseth's planned appointment. After his first round of meetings on Capitol Hill last month, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he expected Hegseth to be confirmed. On Tuesday, after a series of other reports about Hegseth's past but before NBC News reported allegations about drinking on Fox News, Wicker seemed more cautious.

I think some members have questions and would be looking for an answer, Wicker said.

The New Yorker published a story on Sunday about a previously undisclosed 2015 whistleblower report from a veterans organization led by Hegseth that claimed he was repeatedly drunk on the job. NBC News has not seen the report, which was shared with leaders of the nonprofit group, and Hegseth's attorney did not respond Monday to a request for comment on the article. In a statement the lawyer provided to The New Yorker, an unidentified adviser to Hegseth called the allegations extraordinary and said they came from a disgruntled, petty and jealous former associate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was still willing to support Hegseth and believed he deserved a fair review, but he said Tuesday that Hegseth must explain media reports about his past conduct of a way that would make senators feel comfortable voting. confirm it.

We have a process by which we can ask him questions. The articles I've read, yes, some of them are concerning, Graham said. I don't know if that's true or not, but I'll follow the process. We're going to ask him questions about this. Well, see what happens.

Hegseth was at the Capitol on Tuesday to meet with several senators. Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another Trump pick to fill out his Cabinet was scrapped last month due to opposition from Senate Republicans. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, had been Trump's choice for attorney general, but at least five Senate Republicans were willing to vote against him, five people with direct knowledge told NBC News at the time , due to allegations of sexual misconduct. with a minor (which Gaetz denied and was not charged with).

Several Republican senators continued to downplay the allegations, saying they supported Trump's prerogative to choose his own government.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., on Monday called the allegations a side issue, saying Hegseth “has earned great credibility.”

“Are soldiers sometimes wild children? Yes, it can happen,” Lummis responded when asked if the allegations concerned her. But it's very clear that this guy is the one who, at a time when Americans are losing confidence in our own military, in our ability to project force around the world, that Pete Hegseth is the answer to that concern.

Asked Tuesday to respond to allegations of feminization and alcohol abuse, Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, replied: “It would not be new in Washington, DC.”

