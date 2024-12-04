







Updated: December 4, 2024

New Delhi [India]December 4 (ANI): India has taken “a very proactive role, a very geostrategic role, not only in the neighborhood, in the region but also as a whole” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outgoing ambassador from Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, said and emphasized that the world needs a strong India which does not move from one camp to another.

In an interview with ANI, Freddy Svane said that India is witnessing rapid expansion of its infrastructure, including highways, expressways, railways and airports, and is evolving at a rapid pace.

He said India has always played a role on the global stage, but how it took shape depended a lot on context and geopolitics.

“Now things have changed. With Prime Minister Modi, India has played a very proactive role, a very geostrategic role, not only in the neighborhood, in the region but also as a whole. And that is something that we cherish. Because we need a strong India, we don't need an India that moves from one camp to another. We need an India that defines its own strategic interests. , he declared.

Freddy Svane said that, based on this concept of strategic autonomy, “we will try to navigate and develop a common approach” whenever necessary.

He said there were no limits to bilateral relations and the Green Strategic Partnership “has served us well”.

He remembers meeting Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“In 2011, I met the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. I saw then how things have changed under his leadership. I also saw how modern India has created new infrastructure, highways, expressways, railways, airports, everything that is new. So there is no limit to our relationship. which we call the Strategic Partnership green. It has served us well in India, in Denmark, but also beyond. We must now look at how to take it forward,” the Danish envoy said.

Freddy Svane had met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar during a 'farewell visit' on November 29. The minister recalled the envoy's contributions to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“I received Ambassador @svane_freddy from Denmark today for a farewell call. I appreciate his contributions to strengthening the bilateral partnership. He has truly made a difference in the relationship. I wish him the best for all future efforts,” Jaishankar said in an article on X.

The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at advancing political cooperation, expanding economic relations and green growth, creating jobs and strengthening cooperation to address global challenges and opportunities with a focus on ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda. Development objectives.

Under the Green Strategic Partnership, India and Denmark are cooperating through relevant ministries, institutions and stakeholders. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/india-has-taken-very-proactive-and-geostrategic-role-under-leadership-of-pm-modi-outgoing-denmark-ambassador-svane20241204223039/

