Jokowi's 20 years at the PDI-P, will it end?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiyanto pointed out that Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, are no longer part of the PDI-P.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto.

Hasto said the party felt that the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family were no longer in line with the party's ideals that had been fought for since the days of Bung Karno.

“So that’s what happened, and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” he said.

Jokowi is known to have pursued a political career in the PDI-P government, ranging from serving as Mayor of Solo for two terms to serving as President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms.

KOMPAS/SRI REJEKI Joko Widodo, while still Mayor of Solo, received a sports utility vehicle (SUV) produced by professional high school students from Solo City, in collaboration with Kiat Motor, Klaten, Monday (02/01/2012). Joko Widodo, while still Mayor of Solo, received a sports utility vehicle (SUV) produced by professional high school students from Solo City, in collaboration with Kiat Motor, Klaten, Monday (02/01/2012).

Join the PDI-P to become Mayor of Solo

This man, who holds a bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Forestry at Gajah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta, joined the PDI-P in 2004.

After joining the PDI-P, Jokowi, who successfully ran a furniture company, then decided to run as a candidate for Solo mayor in the 2005 Solo City (Pilkada) regional elections.

In partnership with FX Hadi Rudyatmo, Jokowi won the Solo regional elections and was appointed mayor and deputy mayor of Solo for the period 2005-2010.

Then, Jokowi and FX Rudy ran again as incumbents in the 2010 solo regional elections.

As a result, Jokowi and FX Rudy won the competition again and were appointed mayor and deputy mayor of Solo for the period 2010-2015.

CITY NEWS/MEMBER BHAGYA NUGRAHA Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, entering the office after the inauguration at the City Hall in Central Jakarta, Monday (10/15/2012). Jokowi-Ahok was elected governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta for the period 2012-2017. Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, entering the office after the inauguration at the City Hall in Central Jakarta, Monday (10/15/2012). Jokowi-Ahok was elected governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta for the period 2012-2017.

Governor of DKI

Still with the PDI-P, Jokowi would run as a candidate for governor of DKI Jakarta in the 2012 DKI regional elections. he had only been mayor of Solo for two years at the time.

Jokowi was associated with former East Belitung regent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or better known as Ahok, who is a Gerindra Party cadre.

However, Jokowi-Ahok's efforts, which were then supported by the PDI-P and Gerindra, were not easy. Because, they must face five other pairs of candidates (paslon).

The other five candidate pairs are Fauzi Bowo (Foke)-Nachrowi Ramli who is supported by the Democrats, the National Mandate Party (PAN), Hanura, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the PKNU and PMB. . Next, Hidayat Nur Wahid-Didik J Rachbini who was supported by the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Alex Noerdin-Nono Sampono was then supported by Golkar, the United Development Party (PPP), the Peace and Prosperity Party (PDS) and a number of other small parties.

Furthermore, there are two pairs of candidates from the independent route, namely Hendardji Soepandji-Ahmad Riza Patria and Faisal Basri-Biem Triani Benjamin.

Victory is not easy to achieve for the Jokowi-Ahok pair either. Indeed, the regional elections had to last two rounds because no pair of candidates obtained 50 percent + 1 vote in the first round.

However, Jokowi-Ahok actually emerged victorious in the first round with 1,847,157 votes, or 42.60 percent.

In the end, the victory remained in favor of Jokowi-Ahok. This couple managed to defeat the Foke-Nachrowi couple in the second round of the DKI Jakarta regional elections.

At that time, Jokowi-Ahok received 2,472,130 votes, or 53.82 percent. Meanwhile, Foke-Nachrowi scored 2,120,815, or 46.18 percent.

Jokowi-Ahok was officially elected and appointed governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta for the period 2012-2017.

KOMPAS/PRIYOMBODO President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo greets residents as they parade in a golden horse-drawn carriage through the Hotel Indonesia roundabout area in Central Jakarta, Monday (10/20/2014 ). President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo greets residents as they parade in a golden horse-drawn carriage through the Hotel Indonesia roundabout area in Central Jakarta, Monday (10/20/2014 ).

President of the Republic of Indonesia

After successfully leading Jokowi to the post of governor of DKI Jakarta, the PDI-P led the man born in Surakarta, June 21, 1961, to become a presidential candidate (capres) in the 2014 presidential election.

In fact, at that time it was also known that Jokowi had only ruled the capital Jakarta for two years.

However, the PDI-P, opposed to the government of 6th Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) for 10 years, gave confidence to Jokowi to win the 2024 presidential election.