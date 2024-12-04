Trump picks billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead NASAExBulletin





Jared Isaacman at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, earlier this year. The billionaire astronaut with close ties to SpaceX was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead NASA. John Raoux/AP .

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA's next administrator.

“Jared will lead NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology and exploration,” Trump said in an article on Truth Social.

Isaacman made headlines earlier this year when he became the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk. The five-day mission took place using a capsule built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. During the flight, Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis donned spacesuits provided by the company and floated briefly outside the capsule.

This was Isaacman's second trip to space using a SpaceX capsule. He declined to say how much he paid the company for the two flights.

Isaacman is a friend of Musk and his online payments company, Shift 4, has extensive financial ties to SpaceX. According to financial disclosure documents, Shift 4 had invested $27.5 million in SpaceX in 2021. The same year, Shift4 announced a five-year partnership that would make it the payment platform for Starlink, the managed satellite internet service by SpaceX.

If confirmed as NASA administrator, Isaacman would oversee billions of dollars in contracts that the government has awarded to SpaceX. He would also be able to devote more money to Musk's company.

“Isaacman is likely to favor ambitious and innovative commercial projects,” said Tim Farrar, president of TMF Associates, which analyzes the space sector. “Many of these projects could well be executed by SpaceX.”

In fact, in previous posts on Musk's X social media platform, Isaacman appears to have shown a strong preference for SpaceX. He supported allowing SpaceX to increase its launches from California, after lawmakers voted to restrict its flights from Vandenberg Air Force Base. He also criticized NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) to carry astronauts to the Moon, as well as the agency's decision to award a moon landing contract to Blue Origin, the founder's spaceflight company by Amazon Jeff Bezos. The Blue Origin award came after NASA awarded a multibillion-dollar contract to SpaceX for the same mission.

Spend billions on lunar lander redundancy that you don't have with SLS, at the expense of dozens of science programs. I don't like it.

— Jared Isaacman (@rooksacman) March 13

Farrar says Isaacman would not immediately be able to restructure major NASA programs, such as its Artemis mission to send astronauts to the Moon. Indeed, many aspects of these programs are dictated by Congress, which sets the space agency's budget. “The real question for NASA is whether Congress will allow it to abandon existing projects like SLS so that the budget can be redirected to SpaceX,” he says.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment. Through a spokesperson, Isaacman declined to speak to NPR, but in a statement released to X, he said he was honored to receive the nomination: “With the support of President Trump, I can I promise,” he wrote. “We will never again lose our ability to travel to the stars and settle for second place.”

