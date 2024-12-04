Due to the military emergency in South Korea, the public highlights the policies of Yoon Suk Yeol and Jokowi during their tenure

Suara.com – The military state of emergency issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was criticized by various parties, the situation even went viral on social media and received public criticism, notably on X (Twitter) .

One of the Twitter accounts @kiokio878 also compared the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his term and those of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The account indicates that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's actions were the same as those of Jokowi who arbitrarily changed the law so that his son could become a vice presidential candidate.

“Here there is a president who can change the law for the good of his children, in South Korea there is Yoon Seokyeol who, at his discretion, declared a state of military emergency simply because his position as president was threatened because he had committed many crimes You bastard,” the account tweeted, quoted on Thursday (12/5/2024).

Yoon Suk Yeol repeals martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the lifting of martial law on Wednesday morning after the National Assembly voted to end martial law.

Yoon's cabinet approved the proposal to end the imposition of martial law at 4:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. WIB), about six hours after the South Korean head of state made an emergency declaration surprise accusing the country's opposition of paralyzing the government through anti-state activities. .

The decision has sparked concerns across the country and even abroad.

“Last night at 11 p.m., I declared martial law with my firm determination to save the nation from the anti-state forces who seek to paralyze the important functions of the state and the constitutional order of free democracy,” Yoon said. .

“However, the National Assembly calls for the lifting of martial law, (I) withdrew the troops deployed to carry out martial law affairs,” he added.

Yoon reiterated his call for the National Assembly to stop shameful activities that he said are paralyzing national functions, including impeachment efforts against government officials.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said troops deployed to enforce martial law had returned to base, aiming to restore normalcy.

After martial law was lifted, members of the opposition bloc increased their criticism of Yoon, with some even threatening to submit a motion to impeach the president.

Hwang Un-ha, faction leader of the Korean Redevelopment Party (the second largest opposition party), expressed his intention to promote the impeachment motion, condemning the deployment of military personnel following the rare statement by the martial law.

The declaration of martial law shook the entire country and even abroad.

U.S. officials expressed deep concern and underscored Washington's hope that any political disputes in South Korea would be resolved peacefully.

“We are watching with deep concern the latest developments in the Republic of Korea,” US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said at a public event.

Campbell noted that the alliance between South Korea and the United States remained strong, but called for a peaceful resolution.

“I would also like to emphasize that we have the hope and expectation that any political dispute will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law, and we will make further statements as the situation evolves,” he said. he declared.