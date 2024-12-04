Xi Jinping's power play: why the Chinese army is in deep turmoil

Things appear to be in turmoil within the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the world's largest military force. The ongoing decimation of top generals reflects a significant upheaval caused by President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign and concerns about military loyalty and effectiveness.

The wide-ranging crackdown has implicated many high-ranking officials, including recent investigations into Admiral Miao Hua and Defense Minister Dong Jun, signaling a growing crisis within military leadership. Dong Jun becomes the third consecutive serving Chinese defense minister to be investigated for corruption allegations.

Former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe were expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in June this year for “serious discipline violations”, a term often associated with corruption in China. Li Shangfu, accused of accepting substantial bribes, disappeared from public view after his impeachment, just seven months in office. Likewise, Wei Fenghe, who served as defense minister from 2018 to 2023, has been absent from public life since his ouster.

Chinese observers note that Jinping has stepped up a crackdown on military corruption, seeking to improve the PLA's readiness while addressing its vulnerabilities. Since coming to power in 2012, Jinping has focused on rooting out widespread corruption within the military, but his campaign has become more aggressive over the past year.

Reports suggest that nearly 100 senior officials have been removed from office or are being investigated for corruption. The purges are seen as part of Jinping's broader strategy to consolidate control of the PLA and eliminate potential rivals. Although aimed at combating corruption and strengthening loyalty, these actions generated significant instability within the PLA.

India Today Insights has widely reported on corruption within the Chinese military and Li Shangfu's alleged involvement in the matter. He disappeared from public view in August 2023 as part of an investigation into corruption within the Chinese Rocket Force, where he allegedly engaged in questionable military procurement practices. Eight other senior officials from the army's procurement unit, which Li Shangfu led from 2017 to 2022, are also being investigated by the PLA disciplinary commission.

The appointment of Li Shangfu as defense minister in March last year, despite being under US sanctions since 2018 for purchasing combat equipment from Russian company Rosoboronexport, had raised eyebrows. However, his mandate ended abruptly in October 2023 after two months of mysterious absence.

Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has a dual objective. First, promote clean governance and, second, consolidate power by eliminating potential threats within the military hierarchy. Critics say the strategy instills fear and distrust among military leaders, potentially destabilizing the PLA as officers fight for survival in an increasingly perilous political environment.

Admiral Miao Hua, a senior member of China's Central Military Commission and head of the political work department, has been suspended over allegations of “serious disciplinary violations”, commonly interpreted as corruption. Miao Hua, 69, has long been considered an ally of Jinping, having risen through the ranks in Fujian province during Jinping's tenure.

Miao Hua's suspension follows reports that Dong Jun is also under investigation, making him the third consecutive defense minister to face corruption allegations. The trend raises concerns about systemic problems within the PLA leadership and operational integrity, undermining military stability as Jinping continues its anti-corruption campaign.

The ongoing investigations have created significant instability within the PLA command structure. Analysts say these unrest could compromise military readiness at a critical time and the ability to respond effectively to external threats could be compromised by these internal disruptions, leading to skepticism about its readiness for Jinping's ambitious goal to reunify Taiwan with the mainland by 2027.

U.S. intelligence suggests that widespread corruption within the PLA, particularly within Rocket Force which oversees China's nuclear arsenal, has led to serious operational deficiencies. Allegations include faulty equipment and missile systems compromised due to corruption. Such problems not only threaten China's military capabilities, but also raise questions about the overall reliability of its armed forces amid escalating regional tensions.

Lyle J. Morris, senior fellow in foreign policy and national security at the Asia Society, commented on social media that the recent military upheaval in China is significant and suggests that further changes are imminent. His remarks follow the suspension of Admiral Miao Hua.

The investigation reflects continued instability within China's military leadership, as three consecutive defense ministers have come under scrutiny, indicating deeper problems in command and control structures. Analysts warn that such unrest could hamper long-term military planning and preparation.

Experts say the purges coincide with increased military activity around Taiwan and heightened tensions in the South China Sea. As China strengthens its military presence in these regions, the internal conflicts caused by these purges could distance it from its strategic objectives. Observers note that Jinping's focus on rooting out corruption could distract from critical military preparations needed to effectively deal with external challenges.

