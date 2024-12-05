Turkish President meets Japanese Crown Prince in Ankara





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito, who is on an official visit to Türkiye. Erdogan and Fumihito met at the presidential complex, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. The meeting was also attended by Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Senior Advisor to the President Akif Cagatay Kilic and Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan. Erdogan also presented Fumihito with a document showing that Ottoman general Pertev Pasha had been rewarded by Emperor Mutsuhito. Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Ankara on Tuesday evening, marking the royal couple's first visit to Türkiye and the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They are expected to return to Japan on Sunday. Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912. Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture returned by the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul in 1890. However, the frigate sank off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, killing more than 500 people. Survivors were treated in Japan and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic connection. Despite interruptions during World War II, postwar visits by members of the Japanese royal family, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties. The two countries have supported each other during crises, such as Japan's aid after the 1999 Turkey earthquake and Ankara's aid after the 2011 Japan tsunami. This visit by the Japanese royal couple highlights the enduring ties and mutual respect between the two countries, promising to strengthen bilateral understanding and cooperation. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

