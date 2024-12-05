PM Modi, 9 Union Ministers and 3 CMs to attend Maharashtra CM's swearing-in ceremony | News from India





Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) MUMBAI: Chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis has recruited 61 senior bureaucrats to take up ceremonial duties for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This will be the first time in the recent past that such a large number of bureaucrats will be deployed to ensure the smooth running of an event.

“All bureaucrats have been specifically asked to accompany the designated dignitary, ensure a flawless event and uplift the image of the state. Once a dignitary lands in Mumbai, it will be the responsibility of the bureaucrat of the “escort to the specified hotel, then to the venue of the inauguration ceremony, and once the event is over, return to the hotel,” a senior official told TOI.

The bureaucrat said most governors, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states as well as top officials of BJP and NDA allies are expected to attend the event. “We hope that more than 50,000 people will attend this great event,” he said.

According to the list of bureaucrats released by the general administration department, special bureaucrats have been deployed for coordination with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu , UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chavan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, joint secretary Shiv Prakash and the Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade.

Among the bureaucrats who have been deployed for ceremonial duties are Maharashtra State Power Generation Company CMD P Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P Velrasu, Tribal Development Secretary Vijay Waghmare and Excise Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

Further, the bureaucrat said that all former CMs of Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Uddhav Thackeray, Sushilkumar Shinde and Narayan Rane, had also been invited to the event.

