Donald Trump sees opportunity in Hunter Biden pardon





When Donald Trump asked a judge Tuesday to overturn his conviction for glossing over his New York conviction, it may have been less about clearing his record and more about rewriting the history books. After all, the guilty verdict handed down this spring by a jury of his peers won't have much tangible impact on his life: it didn't stop him from winning re-election against Kamala Harris, whose campaign emphasis on his criminal status and that victory was practically not achieved. ensured he would never face prison time for his 34 charges. In fact, the most concrete and lasting impact of this case and the other cases against him, which were also extinguished by his victory last month, will likely be the Supreme Court decision that resulted from the one of them, giving the office he would soon occupy the power to commit criminal acts. any crime considered to be part of his official duties.

But even if he somehow managed to escape responsibility, he still bears the ignominious distinction of being the first and only president of the United States to be tried and convicted of crimes. It reminds us that no matter how entrenched his political stance has become, there will always be something off about him personally. And it is this stain that he now seeks to remove as his lawyers ask Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the case in its entirety.

Citing President Joe Biden's full pardon of his son, the president argued that Hunter Biden was the victim of selective prosecution. Trump's lawyers said Tuesday that the president-elect's case should never have been brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and should now be dismissed. President Biden has argued that crude politics has infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice. The comments amounted to an extraordinary condemnation of President Biden's own DOJ, Trump's team said in the filing.

Bragg, they argue, engaged in precisely the type of political theater that President Biden has condemned.

It was predictable that Trump would seek to capitalize on Biden's perhaps understandable but deeply hypocritical decision to protect his son and use it to both promote a deeply cynical view of politics and legitimize his own unscrupulous conduct . But the speed with which Trump seized on this idea is revealing: he has long maintained not only that he was the victim of partisan persecution, but that the irregularities denounced by his enemies were in reality not that serious or different from what others are doing. With Biden's pardon, he finally saw something to cite as evidence.

Which is obviously dishonest. Hunter Biden's pardon was unprincipled and self-serving, but it constitutes neither proof that all of Trump's opponents are dishonest, nor the equivalent of the grand corruption and brazen immorality that have characterized his own public life. Hunter Biden, long a target of bad-faith Republicans and soon, perhaps, a MAGA-affiliated Justice Department, was convicted of lying to obtain a gun and of tax evasion that he later paid. Trump, on the other hand, was convicted of a hush money scheme and charged with other crimes, including trying to overturn a free and fair election and mishandling classified documents after leaving office. The situations of Trump and Hunter Biden are not the same. But Trumpin, by suggesting that he and his former rival's son were both targets of a politicized legal system, is trying to give the impression that he is not really outside the norm.

It is important to resist Trump's revision efforts.

We must remember that Trump was able to present himself as a self-made success story because he escaped the consequences of his misdeeds as a businessman. And until he was found responsible for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll last year, he largely avoided accountability for his personal conduct, allowing him to play an honest family man, although not very convincingly. The same rules applied when he was president: the disappointing end to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and then-Attorney General William Barr's distortion of the report, allowed him to claim entire investigation, which resulted in multiple convictions and the discovery of suspicious conduct. his campaign was a hoax that meant nothing.

The congressional investigations launched by Democrats into his conflicts of interest and other questionable conduct during his tenure? They have mostly been forgotten. Trump's two impeachments? He was never convicted because Republicans protected him, many of them knowing better and hoping he would just go away. Trump has managed to downplay, in the short political memory of the American public, the many crimes that motivated his impeachments in the first place. Even after he incited an insurrection at the Capitol, his allies in that same building helped him avoid accountability and, in doing so, rehabilitated his political viability.

In total, the 91 charges he ultimately faces would hardly cover the unchecked misdeeds he engaged in throughout his life. However, they constituted, at least for a certain time, a belated recognition of his incorrigible delinquency. Ultimately, his Georgia case would be derailed by the indiscretion of his prosecutor: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose romantic relationship with a member of her team was seized upon by Trump's lawyers. Another case, the classified documents case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, would be torpedoed by Judge Aileen Cannon, one of Trump's appointees. And Smith's other case, his flagship suit, over efforts to overturn the 2020 election, would be delayed until rendered moot by Trump's triumph in 2024, but not before it results in a Supreme Court decision that effectively places presidents above the law, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor has written. for the liberal minority composed of three members.

That leaves Trump's conviction in the Stormy Daniels case, the first and once considered least consequential to be held against him. It became the latest account of his misbehavior and perhaps the last link, for some time, to the convention that the rules really matter and apply to everyone.

Of course, this is still a fantasy. The system does indeed treat Hunter Biden differently, in much the same way it treated Trump differently before he even entered politics: Were their transgressions more apparent than they would be if they were anonymous? Maybe. But it is certain that their place in society has also made them much more likely to flee the consequences they might face. There is a two-tiered justice system, okay. But that simply favors a few people rather than, as Trump suggests, one party over another.

