The end of relations between Jokowi and the PDI-P, who was promoted to president, ended up being fired?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The relationship between them is over PDI-P And Joko Widodo. After being supported by the PDI-P since becoming Mayor of Solo, Governor of Jakarta and President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi is no longer considered part of the party bearing the bull symbol. “I reiterate. Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Krsityanto said during a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South from Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024). . Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Rakaand Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasutionin fact, joined the PDI-P which promoted them to mayor of Solo and mayor of Medan. However, the PDI-P now no longer considers Jokowi and his family as part of the group, as they are seen as having endless power ambitions. Also read: Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby Nasution are no longer PDI-P According to Hasto, this is not in line with the ideals held by the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno or Bung Karno, when he was building the Indonesian National Party (PNI). “So, in this process carried out by the PDI Perjuangan, we will never lose the ideal ideas that an ordinary person can process to become a leader,” said Hasto. The DPP PDI-P ignored Jokowi's statement that he still retained his party membership card (KTA). Because being a member of the PDI-P does not depend on whether or not you have a KTA. “But with a commitment to building a good civilization for national and state life. PDI Perjuangan believes in the values ​​of Satyam Eva Jayate, so that those who sow the wind will reap the storm,” said Hasto. Also read: Jokowi's 20 years with the PDI-P, will it end? Cracked before the elections The fractured relationship between Jokowi and the PDI-P has actually been visible since 2023, when he gave his blessing to Gibran to run as a vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election . In fact, at that time, the PDI-P decided to nominate Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Since then, Jokowi has not been seen at major events organized by the PDI-P, such as birthdays or national working meetings. On the other hand, the PDI-P also began to openly criticize the figure put forward. This change in Jokowi's political direction subsequently thwarted the PDI-P's intention to win the presidential election three times in a row, but Prabowo-Gibran emerged victorious. Read also: Jokowi talks about his relationship with FX Rudy and KTA PDI-P

