Global Times: Xi calls for advancing strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal as Nepalese PM visits Beijing

BEIJING, December 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Beijing Tuesday, pledging efforts to advance its strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal.

Expressing appreciation for Oli's firm commitment to promoting friendship between the two sides over a long period, Xi said China And NepalThe two countries, linked by the same mountains and rivers, are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and bilateral relations have maintained healthy and steady development.

Noting that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China places Nepal occupies an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy and is ready to work with Nepal consolidate their traditional friendship and push for new progress to advance the China–Nepal strategic cooperative partnership characterized by lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

Emphasizing that China respects Nepal choosing to follow a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi said that China supports Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is willing to work with Nepal consolidate strategic mutual trust and provide strong support on issues concerning each other's core interests, he added.

Xi expressed China desire to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Nepaladvance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen cooperation in areas such as ports, transportation, power grids and communications.

China is ready to continue offering its assistance to Nepal economic and social development to the extent of its capabilities, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in NepalXi said.

He noted that China supports Nepal declaration of 2025 as the year of visiting Nepal in Chinaand invite Nepalese friends to travel China for business, tourism and studies.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with Nepal at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, with the aim of upholding the common interests of developing countries, Xi said.

Oli said that as a friend of China, Nepal is deeply proud and inspired by China remarkable development achievements and hopes to learn lessons from China experience to accelerate your own development.

Noting that there are no problems, only friendship, between Nepal And ChinaOli thanked China for providing various valuable supports to Nepal. Nepal welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country and deepen cooperation in various fields, he said.

Xizang and Taiwan are inalienable elements of China territory, Oli said. Emphasizing that Nepal adheres firmly to itChina principle, he declared that the country will not allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities or harm China interests, and that Nepal opposes any foreign interference in China internal affairs.

A joint declaration of the People's Republic of China And Nepal was also released on Tuesday.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji also held talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Oli Beijing Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aim for further progress

As the two neighboring countries mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, experts expect Oli's visit to take bilateral ties to a new height, deepen traditional friendship by accelerating cooperation practice in various fields and strengthens the coordination of the two parties on regional issues of common interest.

While some Indian media claimed that Oli had broken the “tradition” of a Nepali leader by visiting China first instead of Indiaexperts stressed that cooperation between China And Nepal does not target any third parties, but both are still committed to promoting regional development, peace and stability.

Hu Zhiyongresearcher at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that the choice of China as the first foreign country to visit after Oli took office in July, shows that the Nepal government attaches great importance to China–Nepal relationships and concerns the development of relationships with China as the main direction of his diplomatic work.

Qian Fengdirector of the research department of the Institute of National Strategy of Tsinghua University, said what to do Nepal economy “take the express train” of China high-quality economic development is the focus of his visit.

China And Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative in May 2017. President Xi paid a state visit to Nepal in October 2019.

Qian said that due to political changes Nepal and the impact of the pandemic, some cooperation between the two countries cannot be implemented smoothly. “PM Oli hopes to make up for lost time.”

Besides his meetings with Chinese leaders, the Nepali prime minister is expected to address the Nepal-China Business Forum and deliver a speech at Peking University, according to a press release. Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For China, Nepal is not only an important partner of the BRI, but also plays, as a close and friendly neighbor, an important role in contributing to maintaining social security and stability in Xizang's ethnic areas, Qian said.

Do not target third parties

Indian media closely followed Oli's remarks. China visit. Calling Oli a “pro-China “, the Indian media outlet Hindustan Times noted that Oli had broken with “the usual practice of Nepali prime ministers making India their first destination in the district after taking charge, despite media reports that he had not received an invitation from New Delhi“.

India Business Standard described Oli as a “veteran communist politician”, who “seeks to reduce his traditional dependence on IndiaThe outlet also raised “debt concerns” regarding a $216 million loan of China build an international airport in Pokhara.

The development of bilateral relations between China And Nepal This is in the fundamental interests of the two nations and their people and leaves no room for a third party to sow discord over the issue, Qian said.

China respects Nepal right to independent development and hopes Indiawhich has a significant influence on Nepalrefrains from meddling and interfering in Nepal as in the past, Qian said.

For Hu, the friendly development of China–Nepal relationships between China And Nepal is objectively of great importance for improving China influence in South Asia. But some in India are too nervous and sensitive about the idea of ​​the visit of Nepal Prime Minister to China.

“New Delhi should not overinterpret the China–Nepal cooperation, which does not target any third party. On the contrary, cooperation is conducive to promoting common regional development and safeguarding regional stability.

Hu pointed out that many South Asian countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka And Maldives have achieved their own development by participating in BRI projects. “The BRI is a big cake for cooperation. Nepal also wants to share the cake,” Hu said.

According to official statistics, China is the second largest commercial partner of Nepal. Volume of bilateral trade between China And Nepal in 2023 was $1.8 billionan increase of 9.1 percent year-on-year. From January to August 2024volume of trade between China And Nepal was $1.28 billionup 18 percent year-on-year.

Bilateral trade between China And Nepal represents 17 percent of Nepal total, according to the Xinhua news agency, citing Ramesh AryalDeputy Director General, Customs Department, Ministry of Finance, Nepal. In the meantime, India East Nepal the largest trading partner, accounting for more than 65 percent of its total trade, the Kathmandu Post reported.

“Given the growing strength and influence of China, especially China And Nepal both seek to establish a closer cooperative relationship with each other, China the share is destined to increase further. But the tendency of India as Nepal The most influential economic partner is also long-standing, given the country's geographical and cultural advantages. India relationships with Nepal“Qian said.

In fact, in terms of cooperation with Nepalthe two major countries together play a more positive role in helping their common neighbor develop its economy and improve the livelihoods of its people, rather than adopting a narrow perspective and falling into a vicious competitive relationship, commented Qian.

