Trump won the culture war | Donald Trump





Over the past month, U.S. and international media outlets have offered a myriad of analyzes and opinions on the U.S. election and Donald Trump's victory. Pundits blamed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' defeat on various communities refusing to vote for her or on the Democratic Party for failing to address their grievances.

Certainly, Harris' campaign could have done more to deliver a consistent message to some of these communities, but the idea that Democrats lost this election because they ignored Americans' concerns about the economy , immigration or woke politics doesn't hold much water. .

It's much easier to understand what happened on November 5 if we zoom out and consider the entire American political situation over the past fifteen years. With his election victory, Trump won a culture war that began with the rise of the TeaParty movement in 2009 and social media.

The way to beat back American politics from Trumpism and defeat it electorally is to devise a strategy to fight back and win this war.

Waging a culture war

The Tea Party movement emerged in 2009 when Barack Obama took office with the promise of a progressive agenda. He opposed not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican establishment, pushing various populist narratives. His agenda and dynamism helped Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm elections, demonstrating the popular appeal of their anti-establishment rhetoric.

During Obama's second term, far-right ideologue Stephen Bannon and right-wing financiers Robert and Rebekah Mercer met with military propaganda experts from the UK-based Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) to translate the Tea Party message into a coherent and highly professionalized message. communication approach. This strategy aimed to weaponize social media and wage a culture war, polarizing American society and pitting large swaths of the electorate against perceived cultural elites.

Bannon's collaboration with SCL led to the 2013 creation of Cambridge Analytica, which was purchased by the Trump campaign in June 2016. The now-defunct political consulting firm harvested millions of Facebook profiles without authorization and developed big data models to influence specific voters in battleground states with personalized political ads that exploited voters' inner fears and anxieties regarding key issues such as the economy, terrorism and immigration.

The campaign reached a wide range of groups across the left-right divide. Black Americans have been hit by messages highlighting Trump opponent Hillary Clinton's problematic past statements that young black people were superpredators. Trump also muddied the waters among anti-war leftists by falsely claiming he was against the Iraq War and emphasizing that Clinton was in favor of it.

Right-wing Americans' fears about national security, Muslims and immigration have been amplified by images evoking the specter of terrorism and chaos if Democrats win. Trump appealed to white, working-class communities in the Rust Belt who had already voted for Obama and promised to serve their interests by stopping immigration, renegotiating international trade deals, and prioritizing industrial development in rural America .

Deploy propaganda during elections

The themes and tactics of the first Trump campaign laid the foundation for what would follow. The incessant flow of Trumpist messages never really stopped, not when he was in government, and certainly not when, after his defeat by Joe Biden in November 2020, he fueled a movement that led to the Capitol riots in January 2021.

During Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, the momentum of the culture war helped him transform objective reality into a fantasy world where the US economy has reached near-catastrophic status, and migrants are to blame of virtually every ill of American society, from the high cost of housing to the opioid crisis. from low wages to gun violence.

The Republican ticket used fake news and emotionally charged narratives that amplified frustrations on a range of issues into resentment and even hatred against not only immigrants, but also transgender people, progressive activists, Democratic leaders and Harris herself.

Thus, many Trump voters did not vote based on a material reality where economic hardship and unsustainable immigration are undisputed facts. They voted based on their perceptions of these issues, created by pervasive messaging that effectively amounted to propaganda.

These culture war techniques violate the fundamental rights of scapegoated groups to protection from harm and discrimination. They also pervert the rules of democracy by attempting to reduce the ability of voters to make informed and autonomous choices on key issues that concern them.

As contemporary propaganda studies show, this does not mean that voters were simply deceived as if they had no agency in the matter. What Trump stands for was much clearer this time than in 2016, when he was still a newcomer to national politics.

People vote, to varying degrees, strategically, and the extent to which they adhere to politicians' messages also varies. Testimony on the ground suggests that many actively embraced Trumpist feelings of exclusion and bigotry. Targets of propaganda, as philosopher Jason Stanley argues in his book How Propaganda Works, bear some responsibility for letting their guard down and thus allowing themselves to be captured by the propagandists' stories.

In contrast, three intense months of campaigning by the Harris-Walz group were not enough to successfully defend Trump's culture war propaganda. They attempted to galvanize their base after Biden withdrew from the race in July, but made significant mistakes, such as refusing to meaningfully engage with the pro-Palestinian movement, while seeking support from Republican Republicans. establishment, who were the first victims of Trump's culture war. .

Defeat Trumpism

So how can the Democratic Party and its allies fight back, especially under a Trump presidency in which Republicans have complete control of Congress and a pro-majority on the Supreme Court?

The first thing Democrats and progressive forces must do is recognize that while frank and open debate is necessary to chart a path forward, acrimony and fragmentation will do little good: more the tougher the infighting, the stronger Trump and his administration will be. be.

The opposition should consider uniting on two major fronts. One of them calls for wide-ranging regulatory reforms to the social media space that would end the rampant reign of tech billionaires, who bear enormous responsibility for building and monetizing the social media ecosystem. republican information.

Here they can learn from the European Digital Services Act, the first large-scale transnational regulation of technology platforms; The European Commission has already taken a strong stance against Elon Musks X for his refusal to comply with the rules. Passing similar regulations in Congress will not be a short-term option, but doing the groundwork can mobilize the general public concerned about the growing dangers of social media manipulation and influence in their lives.

An activist approach is needed here to raise awareness of the need for respectful democratic debate, informed by science and accurate information, and the damage to human rights caused by hate speech. Progressives should reshape these topics with forward-looking and engaging narratives. The Harris campaign's reclamation of freedom could be a great place to start.

The second front on which Democrats and progressives must unite is to craft a bold, far-reaching vision for the future that stands in stark contrast to Trumpism. This new vision should uncompromisingly support humanism, racial and economic justice for U.S. citizens and immigrants, protection of LGBTQ rights, and global solidarity. This includes ending military support for Israel and working with other countries to combat climate change and pandemics.

An equally broad communications counter-offensive is needed, one that uses ethical, hopeful popular narratives to revitalize political participation and restore confidence in the core values ​​of democracy and equality.

The challenges facing progressive movements in the United States are not an isolated case. Right-wing populists are making headway in Europe and other parts of the world, following a similar model adapted to local contexts.

A transnational coalition of left and center forces could counter global Trumpism. The latter thrives on division, polarization and dehumanization of those who think and act differently. Unity, empathy and a deeply humanist attitude are necessary to counter his toxic policies and rebuild an electorally competitive alternative.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

