Ahead of Indonesian Fleet Day, Kasal hands over Kencana Shark patent to 11 Pati TNI AL



In the series of commemorations of Indonesian Fleet Day 2024, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (Kasal), Admiral TNI Dr. Muhammad Ali awarded the Honorary Brevet Hiu Kencana to 11 high-ranking officers of the Indonesian Navy (Pati) who contributed to the development of the Indonesian Navy, especially the submarine unit. The embedding was carried out in the hull of the KRI Nagapasa-403 which departed from Madura Koarmada II Pier, Surabaya, Wednesday (12/04). The Hiu Kencana honorary certificate is a form of respect and appreciation for the Indonesian Navy, especially the submarine unit, which is only awarded to personalities, citizens and soldiers from the ranks of the Indonesian National Armed Forces who are deemed to have made a contribution, as well as giving attention and struggle to the Indonesian Navy. 11 Pati TNI AL who received the honorary patent of Shark Kencana include Secretary General Wantannas, Vice Admiral TNI Dr. TSNB Hutabarat, MMS, Koorsahli Kasal Laksda TNI Sufenri, S.Sos., M.Si., Irjenal Laksda TNI Hardiko, S.Sos., MM, M.Tr.Opsla. Asintel Kasal Laksda TNI Akmal, SAP, MM, M.Tr.Opsla., Aslog Kasal Laksda TNI Eko Sunarjanto, Aspotmar Kasal Laksda TNI (March) Dr. Hermanto, SE, MM, CSBA, CTMP and Askomlek Kasal Laksda TNI Tri Harsono, ST, CHRMP., CIQnR., CIQaR. Then, Pangkoarmada I Admiral TNI Yoos Suryono Hadi, M.Tr(Han)., M.Tr.Opsla., CHRMP., CIQaR., CIQnR., CTMP, Pangkoarmada II Admiral TNI Ariyanto Conndrowibowo, M.Tr.Opsla., Governor AAL, Admiral TNI Supardi, SE, MBA, CHRMP and Danpuspenerbal, TNI Admiral Sisyani Jafar. Several important personalities of the country have also received this honorary patent. Not long ago, the Indonesian Navy Submarine Unit also awarded an honorary certificate to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo on August 28, 2024 which was pinned by TNI General Commander Agus Subiyanto on KRI Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 (KRI RJW-992) and the 7th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Prof. Dr. (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin who was pinned by Kasal on October 15, 2024 at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The Indonesian Navy Submarine, officially established on September 12, 1959, has a tradition of appointing as honorary submarine citizens those sons of the nation who are deemed to have contributed to the development of submarines as strategic weapons in the fleet's integrated weapons system. (SSAT). This tradition is still maintained today and many national figures have become honorary citizens. The tradition of being named an honorary submarine citizen was even carried out when the Indonesian Navy's submarine unit was less than two months old. To be precise, on December 21, 1959, for the first time, the Indonesian Navy's submarine unit confirmed the Chief of Army Staff, General TNI AH Nasution, as an honorary citizen of the submarines. sailors. The inauguration procession was marked by the pinning of the Kencana shark. patent. Overall, the meaning of the symbol implied in the Hiu Kencana Patent is “With the foundation of the Pancasila philosophy of life as a Sapta Marga soldier, the task will be accomplished with courage and courage and will be able to successfully complete the task until the last drop of blood. » For the soldiers of the Jalasena Submarine Unit, the Hiu Kencana Brevet is not only a certificate attached to the right chest of each member of the submarine crew, but each wearer also has pride, a unwavering fighting spirit and a dedication to always serving the unitary state of the Republic. from Indonesia.