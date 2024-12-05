Politics
Ahead of Indonesian Fleet Day, Kasal hands over Kencana Shark patent to 11 Pati TNI AL
In the series of commemorations of Indonesian Fleet Day 2024, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (Kasal), Admiral TNI Dr. Muhammad Ali awarded the Honorary Brevet Hiu Kencana to 11 high-ranking officers of the Indonesian Navy (Pati) who contributed to the development of the Indonesian Navy, especially the submarine unit. The embedding was carried out in the hull of the KRI Nagapasa-403 which departed from Madura Koarmada II Pier, Surabaya, Wednesday (12/04).
The Hiu Kencana honorary certificate is a form of respect and appreciation for the Indonesian Navy, especially the submarine unit, which is only awarded to personalities, citizens and soldiers from the ranks of the Indonesian National Armed Forces who are deemed to have made a contribution, as well as giving attention and struggle to the Indonesian Navy.
11 Pati TNI AL who received the honorary patent of Shark Kencana include Secretary General Wantannas, Vice Admiral TNI Dr. TSNB Hutabarat, MMS, Koorsahli Kasal Laksda TNI Sufenri, S.Sos., M.Si., Irjenal Laksda TNI Hardiko, S.Sos., MM, M.Tr.Opsla. Asintel Kasal Laksda TNI Akmal, SAP, MM, M.Tr.Opsla., Aslog Kasal Laksda TNI Eko Sunarjanto, Aspotmar Kasal Laksda TNI (March) Dr. Hermanto, SE, MM, CSBA, CTMP and Askomlek Kasal Laksda TNI Tri Harsono, ST, CHRMP., CIQnR., CIQaR.
Then, Pangkoarmada I Admiral TNI Yoos Suryono Hadi, M.Tr(Han)., M.Tr.Opsla., CHRMP., CIQaR., CIQnR., CTMP, Pangkoarmada II Admiral TNI Ariyanto Conndrowibowo, M.Tr.Opsla., Governor AAL, Admiral TNI Supardi, SE, MBA, CHRMP and Danpuspenerbal, TNI Admiral Sisyani Jafar.
Several important personalities of the country have also received this honorary patent. Not long ago, the Indonesian Navy Submarine Unit also awarded an honorary certificate to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo on August 28, 2024 which was pinned by TNI General Commander Agus Subiyanto on KRI Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 (KRI RJW-992) and the 7th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Prof. Dr. (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin who was pinned by Kasal on October 15, 2024 at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
The Indonesian Navy Submarine, officially established on September 12, 1959, has a tradition of appointing as honorary submarine citizens those sons of the nation who are deemed to have contributed to the development of submarines as strategic weapons in the fleet's integrated weapons system. (SSAT).
This tradition is still maintained today and many national figures have become honorary citizens. The tradition of being named an honorary submarine citizen was even carried out when the Indonesian Navy's submarine unit was less than two months old. To be precise, on December 21, 1959, for the first time, the Indonesian Navy's submarine unit confirmed the Chief of Army Staff, General TNI AH Nasution, as an honorary citizen of the submarines. sailors. The inauguration procession was marked by the pinning of the Kencana shark. patent.
Overall, the meaning of the symbol implied in the Hiu Kencana Patent is “With the foundation of the Pancasila philosophy of life as a Sapta Marga soldier, the task will be accomplished with courage and courage and will be able to successfully complete the task until the last drop of blood. »
For the soldiers of the Jalasena Submarine Unit, the Hiu Kencana Brevet is not only a certificate attached to the right chest of each member of the submarine crew, but each wearer also has pride, a unwavering fighting spirit and a dedication to always serving the unitary state of the Republic. from Indonesia.
|
Sources
2/ https://tni.mil.id/view-249360-jelang-hari-armada-ri-kasal-sematkan-brevet-hiu-kencana-kepada-11-pati-tni-al.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jeff Bezos optimistic Trump will help cut regulations
- The retired lieutenant general explains why Putin is not in a good time
- US President Joe Biden has visited Angola with the intention of opposing China BBC News
- China increases global influence through partnership with Russia in 2024
- Appeals court rules US can deport illegal immigrants despite local objections in favor of new Trump admin
- Football Signing Day 2025 – Michigan State University Athletics
- Trump's pick for DEA administrator, Chad Chronicer, withdraws
- Former Erdogan ally becomes priority target as Turkey-UAE extradition deal moves forward
- Ahead of Indonesian Fleet Day, Kasal hands over Kencana Shark patent to 11 Pati TNI AL
- Met Office issues weather warning warning of risk to life as 80mph winds and rain hit UK
- BBC's MasterChef Christmas specials
- Everything you need to know: Australia vs India ODIs