Trump's pick for DEA administrator, Chad Chronicer, withdraws

Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff, has withdrawn from President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, he announced Tuesday.

Over the past few days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility has sunk in, I have concluded that I must respectfully remove myself from further consideration, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister said on X.

There is still work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and many initiatives that I am committed to completing. I sincerely appreciate this appointment, the outpouring of support from the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Hillsborough County Sheriff, he added.

Trump's transition team declined to comment Tuesday. But on Wednesday, Trump said in a social media post that he was withdrawing his support for the choice.

He didn't withdraw, I removed him, because I didn't like what he was saying to my pastors and other supporters, the president-elect said on Truth Social.

Trump appears to be referencing a time early in the Covid-19 pandemic when Chronister arrested a Tampa-area pastor for defying a local lockdown order and criticized the fact that people continued to gather. Chronister's announcement as Trump's pick sparked backlash from the Republican Party's MAGA wing, which has opposed some public safety measures put in place during the pandemic.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky criticized Trump's selection in an article on X on Sunday, saying the sheriff should be disqualified for his enforcement of Covid-19 protocols. Reacting to Chronister's withdrawal on Tuesday, Massie said in another post that he was happy to see him withdraw from consideration.

Some allies of the president-elect also believed that Chronister was not a true Republican, much less a Trump loyalist.

Chronicer is the second Trump pick to withdraw from his bid for a position in the next administration. Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced last month that he would no longer run for attorney general as the conservative firebrand faced an uphill battle to be confirmed in the Senate. Trump replaced him with a fellow Floridian, former state Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Tampa native.

Trump announced Chronister as his choice Saturday, writing in a social media post: As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the South. Border and SAVE LIVES.

Chronister has served as sheriff of Hillsborough County, which includes the city of Tampa, since 2017, when he was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Rick Scott, according to his office's website. He worked in the sheriff's office for 32 years and has been re-elected twice since 2017 as the county's top law enforcement officer.

Chronister's wife, Nicole DeBartolo, is the daughter of former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. During his first term, Trump issued a presidential pardon to Chronister's father-in-law after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for failing to report a corruption crime. case, which led to a federal prison sentence for former Louisiana Governor Edwin W. Edwards. Although he served no prison time, Edward DeBartolo Jr. agreed to pay up to $1 million in fines and signed over ownership of the NFL team to his sister.

This story was updated Wednesday with additional details.

CNN's Kristen Holmes, Steve Contorno and Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

