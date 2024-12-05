China increases global influence through partnership with Russia in 2024

Over the past year, an economic slowdown, persistent youth unemployment and a housing crisis have hit China domestically. Abroad, Beijing has expanded cooperation with Russia despite warnings from Western leaders that a closer alliance between the two countries is a source of growing concern.

In 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held three bilateral meetings. The two armies have also conducted several joint exercises in different parts of the world this year.

From Ukraine and BRICS to bilateral economic relations and the multilateral system, the no-holds-barred relations announced by Beijing and Moscow just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to live up to their name, according to analysts.

Their frequent engagement shows that both countries are focused on their relationship and despite the many obstacles and problems they have faced, Philipp Ivanov, non-resident senior fellow at the Asia Society, told VOA on November 28.

During their meetings, Xi and Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of their bilateral cooperation.

With the concerted efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations are making steady progress, with strengthened comprehensive strategic coordination and increased cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy and cross-border exchanges. people, at the subnational level and in other areas. areas, Xi said during his meeting with Putin in Beijing on May 16.

Ivanov said relations between the two neighboring countries were mutually beneficial.

Russia has become very dependent on China in terms of supplying electronic equipment and manufacturing, he told VOA in a video interview last Thursday. Beijing has benefited from reduced energy prices offered by Russia.

Promoting a multipolar world order

China and Russia also seek to promote an alternative multipolar world order that challenges the US-led global system in 2024.

Part of this effort to promote the multipolar world order resulted in the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also called the SCO, and the BRICS, an informal group of states that originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. BRICS has since expanded to include other countries in Africa and the Middle East.

In 2024, Belarus became the latest country to join the SCO and in July, Minsk held joint military exercises with China near the Polish-Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have officially applied to join BRICS this year.

Experts say the move is appealing to some middle-power countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Brazil.

These countries believe they can increase their own power through multilateral institutions like BRICS and the SCO because they can play a bigger role in these organizations, said Sari Arho Havren, a research associate at the Royal United Services Institute, at VOA on November 28.

As the idea of ​​a multipolar world order appeals to more countries in the South, Arho Havren said it strengthens China's efforts to present itself as the leader of the South.

At the G20 summit in Brazil, Xi Jinping presented China's model of governance as a model for developing countries, and I think this reflects China's growing confidence in its ability to present itself as a leader of the South, she told VOA by telephone.

The Global South generally refers to countries classified as developing by the United Nations, but also includes China and several wealthy Gulf states. China and Russia have stepped up their use of the group to highlight their efforts to support the developing world and increase their political, military and economic influence.

As more countries express interest in joining multilateral institutions like BRICS, some analysts say their motivations may not be the same as those of Beijing and Moscow.

China and Russia are trying to turn BRICS into some kind of anti-Western grouping, but few countries in the South are on board with the idea, said Manoj Kewalramani, chair of the Indo-Pacific Studies program at the Takshashila institution in India. .

Many countries are joining BRICS because they see it as a [a platform that gives them] a collective voice to share their grievances regarding the lack of representation in global governance and the ability to shape global rules, he told VOA in a Zoom interview on November 29.

Deterring the United States and its allies

China and Russia have also intensified joint military exercises in 2024, holding military exercises and patrols in the South China Sea, the Arctic, the Mediterranean and the Sea of ​​Japan.

Ivanov, of the Asia Society, said China and Russia were trying to use joint military exercises to demonstrate they have sufficient military capabilities to deter the United States.

He added: “The exercises are also opportunities for China and Russia to test the limits of their military cooperation.

As they train more together and do so in different locations, it creates a certain bond between the two militaries, which is the most important ingredient currently missing in Sino-Russian relations, he said. Ivanov said.

Despite increased military cooperation with Russia in different parts of the world, Ivanov said China was still largely focused on modernizing its military and preparing for emergency scenarios in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The exercises with Russia are essentially experiments for the Chinese military to operate far from its borders and it is too early to assess the ambition of China's global military strategy, he said.

As countries around the world prepare for US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, Arho Havren said China would seek to increase its influence in different parts of the world where Washington could reduce its presence.

Wherever the United States takes a weaker stance, China will be ready to fill the void, she told VOA.