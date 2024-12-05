Jeff Bezos optimistic Trump will help cut regulations

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, takes the stage at the New York Times' annual DealBook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, December 4, 2024.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spoke optimistically about President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit, saying he expects a more favorable regulatory environment in the next administration.

“I’m actually very optimistic this time,” Bezos said on stage. “He seems to have a lot of energy to reduce regulation. If I can help him do that, I'll help him.”

Bezos' comments took a cheerful tone despite Trump publicly lambasting the billionaire during his first term. Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos and his companies, Amazon and the Washington Post, accusing them of, among other things, tax evasion or publishing “fake news.” Trump also repeatedly pointed the finger at Amazon for its use of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages to customers, saying the company contributed to the Postal Service's budget problems.

In 2019, Amazon blamed Trump's “behind-the-scenes attacks” on the company for the loss of a multibillion-dollar contract with the Department of Defense, then called JEDI.

The animosity between the two preceded Trump's arrival in the White House.

Before the 2016 election, Bezos criticized Trump's behavior, saying he was “eroding our democracy.” After the then-Republican candidate accused Bezos of using the Post as a “tax shelter,” Bezos, who also owns the space company Blue Origin, proposed in a tweet sending Trump to space on the one of his rockets.

But during Trump's first transition period eight years ago, Bezos expressed optimism similar to his current tone. Bezos was one of several major technology leaders, alongside top executives from Alphabet , Apple , Facebook and others, who visited Trump Tower for a meeting with Trump in December 2016. During the meeting, the two men seemed only complementary.

“I found today’s meeting with the president-elect, his transition team and technology leaders very productive,” Bezossa said at the time. “I shared the view that the administration should make innovation one of its key pillars, which would create a large number of jobs across the country, in all sectors, not just in the technological agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing everywhere.”

Bezos has struck a fairly conciliatory tone with Trump in the run-up to this year's election. He posted twice on X this year, give congratulations the day after Trump's victory last month and praising Trump “pardon under literal fire” after Trump's attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Bezos said Wednesday that Trump seemed calmer, more confident and more collected than during his first term in the White House.

“You’ve probably grown in the last eight years,” Bezos said. “He did it too.”

Bezos also publicly stated shortly before the election that the Washington Post would not endorse any candidate, breaking with decades of tradition. Editors on the editorial page had drafted a document supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for Trump in the election, before Bezos canceled the plan in late October.

“We knew there would be blowback and we did the right thing anyway,” Bezos said Wednesday, acknowledging the criticism that followed. He called the decision “far from cowardly.”

Bezos' Blue Origin will frequently interact with the Trump administration when it comes to seeking federal contracts. Blue Origin competes directly with Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX. Musk was a key ally of Trump in his campaign for the White House, contributing nearly $75 million to America PAC, a super pro-Trump political action committee created by Musk earlier this year.

