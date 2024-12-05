Trump considers replacing Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis as defense secretary





President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to two sources familiar with the decision-making process.

DeSantis is very much in the running, one source said.

Another told NBC News that Trump and DeSantis spoke directly about the issue.

Trump has spoken to the governor and wants him to do so, a source familiar with the conversation told NBC News Tuesday evening.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth's nomination is in jeopardy as as many as six Republican senators are reluctant to support him.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday evening that DeSantis was being considered for the Cabinet post.

DeSantis' office and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

Other possible contenders for the Pentagon's top job include Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., according to two sources familiar with the decision-making process.

Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, whom Trump had chosen as White House national security adviser, is also a possible choice to lead the Pentagon, two other sources said.

Ron DeSantis in 2022. Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images file

Senators with reservations about Hegseth have expressed concern over allegations involving him, alcohol use and reports of his treatment of women, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation for for which he was never charged.

Hegseth denied mistreating women and said the meeting with the woman who accused him of assault, in which he later reached an undisclosed agreement, was consensual. He did not respond Tuesday evening when asked about the drinking allegations.

In a message to

Our warriors will never back down, and neither will I, he said.

DeSantis, for his part, challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination this 2024 cycle and withdrew from the race in January, just days before the New Hampshire primary.

He immediately supported Trump despite the two feuding throughout the campaign and former President DeSantis' nickname Ron DeSanctimonious. Unlike many of Trump's other picks for his future Cabinet, DeSantis said Trump lost the 2020 election, while others echoed the president-elect's comments that it was stolen.

DeSantis was in the Navy and served during the Iraq War, eventually achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.

Ernst, meanwhile, served in the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard, eventually holding the rank of lieutenant colonel. She also served in the Iraq War.

Hagerty has no military experience. Before joining Congress in 2021, he served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the first Trump administration.

Matt Dixon

Courtney Kube

Rebecca Shabad

Vaughn Hillyard contributed.

