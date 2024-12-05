Concerns grow in Iraq over escalating violence in Syria

With Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, now under the control of rebel forces and militants, officials in neighboring Iraq are expressing concerns about the potential fallout in their already unstable country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday that Iraq would not be a mere spectator in the face of serious developments in Syria, adding that his country would make every effort to preserve its security and that of Syria.

Other senior Iraqi officials have expressed support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government since it faced the rapid advance of rebel forces in the country's northwest last week.

There have been reports of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, primarily the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, establishing a foothold in Syria to support the government in Damascus.

Rasha al Aqeedi, an associate researcher at the Arab Institute for the Gulf States in Washington, said official statements and verified images indicate that Iraqi forces have moved en masse toward the borders, but nothing yet shows that factions actually entered Syria.

PMF leaders and other Iraqi officials have denied the entry of Iraqi armed groups into Syria.

Iraq, which shares a roughly 600-kilometer border with Syria, has maintained close ties with the Syrian government throughout 13 years of civil conflict. Baghdad is also a close ally of Iran, itself a key supporter of the Syrian government.

Islamic State

The main concern for Iraqis is the resurgence of the Islamic State, which once controlled large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.

This group, which also includes ISIS, ISIS, ISIL and Daesh, could be motivated to reassert its presence, to show the world that it still exists while its rival factions are active, Aqeedi said.

However, Aqeedi also told VOA that Iraq would not be wise to move its security forces to the Syrian border because it could create a vacuum that ISIS could exploit in places like Nineveh and Kirkuk, which could become vulnerable to hit-and-run attacks.

According to Mohammed Kakai, a member of the security committee of the Ninawa provincial council, Iraqi military officials in Mosul and Ninawa province have already expanded security measures along the Syrian border to prevent violence from spilling over.

Thermal security cameras have been installed across Nineveh province's border with Syria, he told VOA, adding that Iraqi border guards are ready to deal with any threats to Mosul and the Iraq as a whole.

Kakai added that Iraqi authorities have stepped up coordination efforts with the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which control part of the Syrian side of the border.

There is a joint operations room between our forces and the SDF. We share intelligence on any threat, he said.

Saif al-Saadi, a Baghdad-based analyst of Iraqi affairs, says there are legal limits to Iraq's involvement in the Syrian conflict.

According to Article 8 of the Iraqi constitution, Iraq must adhere to good neighborly relations, not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and seek to resolve conflicts peacefully, he said at VOA.

He added that the Iraqi Prime Minister, who is the head of the armed forces, is required by law to protect the border and prevent armed groups such as the PMF from traveling to Syria, as this could have negative effects on Iraq.

Kawa Omar in Mosul, Iraq, and Balen Salih in Washington contributed to this story, which originated in VOA's Kurdish service.