Boris Johnson to cut short Australia book tour due to unforeseen circumstances | Boris Johnson





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cut short his book tour of Australia after canceling an event in Melbourne this week. Johnson was due to speak at a dinner at Melbourne's Sofitel hotel on Saturday to promote his political memoir, Unleashed. The event was to follow another show in Sydney, which will take place on Friday. Australian publicist Max Markson, who was promoting the tour, confirmed Melbourne's cancellation to Guardian Australia. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mr Johnson is due to return to the UK a day earlier than planned and unfortunately the Melbourne event has had to be cancelled, he said in a statement. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused and would like to clarify that all tickets from Melbourne are transferable to Sydney or fully refundable. Asked if the demand for ticket sales was the reason for the cancellation of the Melbourne event, Markson said no. In a social media video message to promote the event last month, Johnson said he was extremely excited to travel to Australia. The Johnsons Sydney event page, which will be held at Doltone House, says guests will be joined by the former British Prime Minister for a long lunch. Hear directly from Boris Johnson about all the big decisions made during his time as leader, the challenges he faced due to Covid-19; riots; crime; the London Olympics and much more, the event page says. There will also be an interactive Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask your big questions and better understand their experiences and perspectives. The cheapest tickets for the events were $295 each. Johnson's book, Unleashed, released in October, chronicles his time in politics, including his role in Brexit. Before becoming Prime Minister, Johnson was Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and Foreign Secretary from 2016 to 2018 under Theresa May's Conservative government. He became Prime Minister in 2019. He announced his resignation as Prime Minister in 2022, after pressure from within the Conservative Party and the departure of several ministers. Johnson resigned from Parliament last year after an investigation into the UK's Partygate scandal found he had deliberately misled Parliament. Johnson rejected the findings, arguing that the parties were then aligned with public health rules. He called the investigation a witch hunt.

