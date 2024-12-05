Donald Trump names Peter Navarro as senior economic adviser





Donald Trump has named Peter Navarro, a former aide imprisoned for contempt of Congress during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as White House senior economic adviser.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the president-elect announced that he would make Navarro his senior advisor on trade and manufacturing to help truly make American manufacturing great again.

Navarro, a prominent China hawk, was a central White House adviser during trade confrontations between Washington and Beijing during Trump's first term.

During this period, the United States eschewed new foreign trade deals and instead focused on measures to relocate manufacturing and protect American workers.

During my first term, few have been more effective or more tenacious than Peter in upholding my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American, Trump wrote Wednesday.

He helped me renegotiate unfair trade deals like NAFTA and the Korea-United States (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement, and implemented every one of my tariff and trade actions QUICKLY.

Trump said Navarro's mission in his new position will be to help advance and successfully communicate Trump's manufacturing, tariffs and trade agendas.

Navarro spent four months in a federal prison in Miami after being convicted of refusing to comply with a subpoena from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the 2023 trial, prosecutors said Navarro chose allegiance to Trump rather than comply with the lawmakers' subpoena. His lawyers argued that the state had not proven that the former business adviser deliberately ignored the subpoena.

Even after Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, Navarro remained a staunch public defender of Trump, continuing to claim that the vote results were rigged and that the victory was stolen from him.

Trump also wrote Wednesday that Navarro was treated horribly by the deep state, or whatever you want to call it.

Among many other appointments announced Wednesday, the president-elect said he was tapping Michael Faulkender for deputy Treasury secretary.

Faulkender held a Treasury position during Trump's first administration, and the president-elect said in a message that the University of Maryland professor would help Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent usher in a new golden age for the United States by triggering a great economic boom for all Americans.

