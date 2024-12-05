Trump transition live updates: Pete Hegseth says there will be no alcohol if confirmed after meeting with Republican lawmakers





Newsmax host says Pete Hegseth can't be secretary of defense. Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical time in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn more

Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, former Fox News weekend anchor Pete Hegseth, continues to be dogged by allegations about his past, potentially making his confirmation less likely. On Wednesday, his candidacy faced an absolutely critical day.

Hegseth answered questions from the House Republican Study Committee, met with senators and promised new Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker that if confirmed, he would not drink.

His mother Penelope earlier appeared on his former network to defend him, after criticizing her son's behavior towards women in a letter.

Trump's transition team is reportedly considering alternatives to lead the Pentagon, including Sen. Joni Ernst and, surprisingly, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, Trump's pick for Drug Enforcement Administration administrator, Sheriff Chad Chronister, withdrew, although Trump has since said he withdrew the nomination because of comments he made to the pastors.

In another flurry of appointments, the president-elect has asked his former trade adviser Peter Navarro to return in a similar role for his new administration. Trump also chose a NASA administrator, a secretary of the Army and an SEC chairman.

Trump appoints crypto advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chairman

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump said Atkins, CEO of Patomak Partners and former SEC commissioner, was a proven leader on common-sense regulation. In the years since his departure from the SEC, Atkins has argued against too much regulation of the market.

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2024 02:45

Navarro, who served a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, was hired as Trump's senior trade adviser.

In a statement first published on Truth Social, Trump said he would tap Peter Navarro, the former head of the National Trade Council during his first term, as a senior adviser on trade and manufacturing .

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2024 01:45

California farmer hopes Trump administration will provide more water to fields

Since winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about immigration, border security and government efficiency.

But in California's agricultural region, his comments on water are also getting attention.

The Golden State produces three-quarters of the nation's fruits and nuts and more than a third of its vegetables, largely thanks to a complex network of dams and canals that funnel water to the state's fertile central valley. .

In recent years, farmers have faced increased limits on the amount of water they can access from this network due to environmental concerns, as well as the amount of groundwater they can pumping after years of overexploitation and drought.

Trump admits he withdrew his own DEA nominee

President-elect Donald Trump admitted he did not nominate Chad Chronister for Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) administrator after learning the sheriff publicly reprimanded and arrested a Florida pastor for holding large services religious during the pandemic.

Chronister, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the nomination process, citing the seriousness of the responsibility of leading the agency charged with coordinating and prosecuting drug investigations nationally. and international.

Ariana Baio has the story.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 11:45 p.m.

Republican pollster rejects allegations against Pete Hegseth

Republican pollster and strategist Lee Carter said Wednesday that she finds it offensive and wrong that so much attention has been given to Pete Hegseth's allegations of excessive drinking and sexual impropriety, describing the surprising accusations as simple extracurricular activities.

Shortly after Hegseth's mother appeared on Fox & Friends to vehemently defend her troubled son as his nomination to head the Pentagon dangerously hung in the balance, Carter told CNN that she knew the former star of Fox News for years and that she enjoyed working with him in the past. .

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 11:15 p.m.

Bill Maher threatens to quit HBO talk show because of Trump

Speaking to guest Jane Fonda on her Club Random podcast, Maher said he already felt exhausted by the prospect of having to cover the Trump administration for another four years.

I mean, I can stop, Maher said.

Kevin EG Perry reports from Los Angeles.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 10:45 p.m.

ICYMI: California Democrat flips Republican seat as final 2024 House race called

The Grays' victory in the five-county farm belt means Republicans have gained 220 House seats this election cycle, with Democrats holding 215 seats.

Gray won by a margin of less than 200 votes, with election officials announcing Tuesday that all ballots had been counted.

Second Democrat Joins House DOGE Caucus

Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio became the second Democrat to join the House Department of Government Efficient (DOGE) caucus. Rep. Jerd Moskowitz of Florida was first.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 9:54 p.m.

Senator Schmidt says Hegseth doesn't drink

Sen. Eric Schmidt, who met with Pete Hegseth yesterday, said Trump's defense secretary nominee is promising senators that he has stopped drinking and won't drink if confirmed.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 9:50 p.m.

Profile: Jared Isaacman Billionaire SpaceX Astronaut Chosen to Lead Trumps NASA

The former president cited Isaacman's accomplishments in business, philanthropy and space, saying his passion and dedication made him ideal to lead NASA into a bold new era.

Oliver O'ConnellDecember 4, 2024 9:45 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-biden-pardon-news-president-cabinet-live-updates-b2658840.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos