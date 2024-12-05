Putin's big WARNING to Ukraine and Turkey, as Russian military fires Zircon hypersonic missile, Zelensky and Erdogan...





Putin's big WARNING to Ukraine and Turkey, as the Russian military fires a Zircon hypersonic missile, will be Zelensky and Erdogan… Russian military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea serve as a clear warning to Ukraine and its NATO allies, as well as to Turkey, which has taken advantage of Moscow's preoccupation with the Russo-Ukrainian war to reignite the rebel insurgency against the Assad regime in Syria. (Deposit) Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the recent escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the resurgence of Western- and Turkish-backed rebel insurgents in Syria, Moscow conducted a major war exercise by test-firing its missile Zircon hypersonic in the Mediterranean Sea. The Russian military's show of power under President Vladimir Putin comes at a time when Russia is embroiled in an increasingly intense war with Russia and an insurgency is resurging in Syria, where rebel militants supported by Turkey captured the city of Aleppo following a major assault. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia's key Middle East ally alongside Iran, now faces a real threat to his regime that rebels aim to overthrow. It is worth noting that a significant number of Russian troops and warships are stationed in Syria and that Assad, who has so far thwarted rebel plans to overthrow him, faces significant challenges as that Iran and Russia are concerned about other conflicts in their respective regions. Russian-Ukrainian relations now threaten to spill over to other neighboring countries due to the recent escalation which saw the famous Russian S-400 missile defense system, which was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian forces in a recent attack. Additionally, the Russian army suffered a major setback as it failed to retake the Kursk region from Ukraine. Russia's show of power Analysts say Russian military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea are a clear warning to Ukraine and its NATO allies, as well as to Turkey, which has taken advantage of Moscow's preoccupation with the war Russian-Ukrainian alliance to revive the rebel insurgency against Assad. regime in Syria. According to reports, Russia fired its advanced supersonic Zircon missiles from the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko class warships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are part of the Russian Navy strike group deployed in the region. A video posted by the Russian military on X showed the firing of the Zircon missile from a warship. The naval war exercise, conducted under the supervision of Russian Navy Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, saw more than 1,000 troops, 10 warships and 24 combat aircraft equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, take part in the The military exercise during which Russia also fired Caliber cruise missiles. missiles from a nuclear submarine, according to reports. Warning to Syrian rebels and Turkey Experts believe the war exercise aims to send a message to Turkey-backed rebels in Syria and that Admiral Moiseyev was sent to the region to reinforce Syrian defenses at the Tartus naval base, which is under Russian control . The military has clearly clarified Putin's stance on the Syrian rebels, making it clear that the Russian president will do everything in his power to protect his ally. Russia has moved most of its air defense systems, fighter jets and other key military assets from Syria to wage war against Ukraine, giving Syrian rebels an opportunity to regroup and capture, analysts say. Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria.







