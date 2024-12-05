The PDI-P ready to fire 27 executives, including Jokowi?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Senior officials up to the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) no one has ever explicitly stated that Joko Widodo (Jokowi) leave or be expelled from the party. In fact, since the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres), DPP PDI-P Honorary Division Chairman Komarudin Watubun stated that Jokowi was no longer in the PDI-P. “Ah, this person (Jokowi) is already there, how can you say he is still part of the PDI Perjuangan? It's true,” said Komarudin when met at the PDI-P DPP Office, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Jakarta, April 22, 2024. However, there was never an official decision letter from the PDI-P DPP announcing Jokowi's dismissal. Also read: Asked about Jokowi's status in the PDI-P, Puan Maharani: What is it? Three times identical to the PDI-P, Jokowi also displays the same attitude. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also never gave a firm answer when asked about his status in the PDI-P. Most recently, Jokowi just laughed when asked about his PDI-P (KTA) membership card. However, the former governor of DKI Jakarta confirmed that he still retained the PDI-P KTA. “Yes, it is still (KTA PDI-P),” said Jokowi when meeting at his residence in Sumber, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java), Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Read also: Jokowi talks about his relationship with FX Rudy and KTA PDI-P KOMPAS.com/NICOLAS RYAN ADITYA PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (4/12/2024). PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (4/12/2024). Licensed 27 executives Until Wednesday, December 4, 2024, PDI-P Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto said that he would announce 27 cadres who would be dismissed from the party on December 17. “We will announce it together on December 17. At the same time, we will announce it at the party ceremony, also in the party protocol,” Hasto said at a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, Jakarta, Wednesday. Hasto hopes that this momentum will make PDI-P executives aware of their commitment to political parties. According to him, anyone who wants to join a political party must give priority to more important things, namely the interests of the people, the nation and the state. “Those who become party members must therefore be mobilized and committed to building an ideological discipline, a discipline that leads to commitment to little people“, discipline in leading movements to produce decisions that will alleviate the suffering of the people,” Hasto said. Also read: The PDI-P announces the dismissal of 27 executives on December 17 Hasto then indicated the categories of violations committed by the 27 fired executives. One of them violates party regulations by supporting regional head candidates or other presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). “So including bipeds. Not carrying out party orders. Because discipline must be enforced,” Hasto said. In addition, Hasto emphasized that the dismissal was subject to procedures. Among other things, there is already a process in the form of letters of invitation to executives who will be dismissed. One of them was a letter issued by the Chairman of the Honorary Division of the PDI-P, Komarudin Watubun.

