Trump picks Jared Isaacman, private astronaut and SpaceX billionaire, to lead NASA





A billionaire tech entrepreneur and private astronaut is Donald Trump's choice for the next head of NASA.

The president-elect announced today (Dec. 4) via social media that he has chosen Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, for NASA administrator.

Isaacman has spaceflight experience: he financed and commanded two groundbreaking private missions to Earth orbit, both flown with SpaceX hardware.

“Jared will lead NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology and exploration,” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social, the platform he launched in 2022.

“Jared's passion for space, experience as an astronaut, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and unlocking the new space economy make him the ideal candidate to lead NASA into a bold new era.”

“I am honored to receive President Trump's nomination to serve as NASA's next administrator. Having had the chance to view our incredible planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the world's greatest adventure incredible part of human history,” Isaacman wrote in a message today. on X.

Isaacman, 41, is an accomplished pilot who co-founded an aerobatic aircraft team as well as Draken International, a Florida company that trains pilots for the U.S. military. He also has experience driving vehicles on the final frontier.

The billionaire organized and commanded the first-ever all-civilian orbital spaceflight – Inspiration4, a four-person mission that circled the world for three days in September 2021.

Isaacman did the same for Polaris Dawn, a five-day mission flown last September. Polaris Dawn traveled farther from Earth than any crewed flight since the Apollo era, and featured the first-ever private spacewalk, a brief excursion carried out by Isaacman and teammate Sarah Gillis.

And Isaacman has his sights set on going to space again: Polaris Dawn was the first of three planned missions under the Polaris program. The third flight in the series will be the first crewed mission for SpaceX's Starship megarocket, program officials said.

As this spaceflight experience shows, Isaacman knows SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who will also play a (albeit less formal) role in the incoming Trump administration. Musk co-leads the “Department of Government Effectiveness,” an advisory group that plans to help reduce regulations and “dismantle government bureaucracy.”

Musk aims to help humanity settle on Mars — a goal Isaacman appears to share and will likely work toward in his role at NASA, if confirmed by Congress.

“I was born after the moon landing; my children were born after the final launch of the space shuttle,” Isaacman said in today's X-post. “With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to travel to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to rise eyes and dream of what is possible, Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and, in doing so, we will improve life here on Earth.

