Jeff Bezos ready to work with Trump to remove regulatory barriers





Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he is ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump to dismantle government regulations that hinder economic growth.

The United States imposes “excessive permitting and regulation,” Bezos said, speaking Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York. “We need a focus on growth in this country.”

The day after the election, Bezos congratulated Trump “on his extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.”

“I’m actually very optimistic this time,” Bezos said of Trump at the DealBook conference. “He seems to have a lot of energy to reduce regulation. If I can help him do that, I'll help him.

Bezos shared his current impressions of Trump: “What I've seen so far is that he's calmer than the first time. [in the White House] and more sedentary.

Regarding Elon Musk, who is a rival of Bezos and has become one of Trump's top advisers, Bezos said he did not believe Musk would abuse his influence with the new administration to harm his competitors. “I've had a lot of success in life by not being cynical,” Bezos said.

Bezos also discussed the backlash he sparked among Washington Post readers when he decreed – less than two weeks before the US presidential election – that the paper would not support any candidate this year. Bezos acquired the Washington Post in 2013.

At the DealBook Summit, Bezos said: “We just decided [an endorsement] wasn't going to… influence the election one way or the other. He added: “The benefits of this approach were very minimal. Bezos said it would have been better to have had the “prescience” to make the change two years ago rather than shortly before the 2024 election, but that he was nonetheless “proud” of the decision.

Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron called the non-approval “cowardice, with the consequences of democracy.” Bezos commented that the decision “was far from cowardly because we knew there would be blowback, and we did it anyway.”

Bezos acknowledged that he is a “terrible” owner of the Washington Post because there are constant questions of conflicts with Bezos' interests in Amazon and aerospace company Blue Origin. But, he adds, when the Post Office needs “financial resources, I am available. I'm like a doting parent in that regard. Bezos previously wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece that he aimed to restore consumer trust in the paper by eliminating the practice of political endorsements, which he said “creates a perception of bias.”

Bezos, 60, is currently the second-richest person in the world (behind Musk) with an estimated net worth of $234 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and stepped down as CEO in 2021; he continues to serve as executive chairman of the company. He said he always wanted to build a company “that would outlive me…I want Amazon to go away without me.”

At the same time, Bezos continues to be actively involved at Amazon. He said 95% of his time at Amazon was spent on artificial intelligence, and the e-commerce company was building thousands of different AI applications.

Bezos is also the founder of Blue Origin, which says its mission is to reduce costs and increase safety in spaceflight. Bezos said flying in space had a “transformative and life-changing” effect. Bezos (like Musk) sees a future in which humanity expands beyond Earth. There is a “strong argument that the Moon is a stepping stone” to the rest of the solar system, he said.

Blue Origin is “not a very good company yet,” Bezos said. But ultimately, he thinks the company could even overtake Amazon: “I think it will be the best company I've ever been involved with. » Bezos said he could finance Blue Origin with his Amazon shares.

In 2022, Bezos has pledged to donate most of his wealth to charitable causes during his lifetime. As part of this, he created the Bezos Earth Fund, intended to combat climate change, with a total of $10 billion in grants to be disbursed by 2030.

