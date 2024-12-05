Launched by the PDIP, after being renowned for its inconsistency





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution are no longer part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). Presidential Secretariat Photo/Doc

JAKARTA – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution are no longer part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). This confirmation was conveyed by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto during a press conference at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024). – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution are no longer part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). This confirmation was conveyed by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto during a press conference at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024). The decision of the political party (parpol) led by Megawati Soekarnoputri was made because the political practices of Jokowi and his family no longer conformed to the ideals of the PDIP for which they had been fighting since the Soekarno (Bung Karno) era. “Then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” Hasto said. He revealed that PDIP membership is not based solely on the presence or absence of a membership card, but on its commitment to building a good civilization for national and state life. The political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family must be a very valuable lesson for all parties, especially on how to enforce party discipline. “Then, at the fifth national working meeting, we also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, through his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” he said. declared. Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby were launched by the PDIP The political careers of Jokowi, Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution cannot be separated from the role of the political party bearing the symbol of a bull's head with a white snout. The names of the three were mentioned by the PDIP. Jokowi joined the PDIP around 2004. When he joined the PDIP Branch Representative Council (DPC) Brengosan Purwosari, Solo, he got to know FX Hadi Rudyatmo. In addition, the man born in Surakarta, Central Java on June 21, 1961, ran as a candidate for mayor of Solo with FX Rudy. At that time, the duo was supported by the PDIP and several political parties. After being elected and mayor of Solo, he was known to the public as a great traveler. In 2010, Jokowi was re-elected mayor of Surakarta.

