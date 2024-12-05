Ruling party: Turkish leader ready to discuss with his Syrian counterpart

December 4, 2024 9:34 p.m.

Spokesman for Trkiye's ruling Justice and Development party, Omer Celik, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had repeatedly declared his readiness to enter into negotiations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He made the remarks during a press briefing in Ankara, Caliber.Az reports by Russian media.

Celik noted that the Turkish leader said he was ready to start negotiations on the normalization of relations, but has not yet received a response from Assad.

“Our president has repeatedly and publicly stated over the past months that the normalization process must begin and the corresponding meetings must take place. Unfortunately, the Assad side has been slow to react and has shown itself unable to put implementing a comprehensive set of diplomatic initiatives,” he said.

Celik also pointed out that the Turkish president specifically emphasized that the parties should resolve problems in the region on their own, without allowing some foreign countries and elements to interfere in the process.

“Our repeated call to the Syrian regime is that it must unite with its opponents and find solutions to the main points of tension. At the moment, this includes the diminished sovereignty of the state and the various regions of domination that have emerged in Syria “They must come together and form an inclusive government, so that Syria can continue its path in unity,” he said.

He stressed that Erdogan's call is certainly still relevant today.

“The key here is to end these tensions. Syria must create an inclusive government model in cooperation with the opposition. This has been widely discussed in the Astana and Geneva processes. We want Syria to maintain its unity and territorial integrity,” he added. in accordance with the will of the Syrian people,” Celik added.

By Naila Huseynova