Analysis: China, Russia and North Korea watch crisis in South Korea, key US ally

A night of political upheaval in South Korea upended the stability of a key U.S. democratic ally, sending shockwaves through the region and Washington at a time of acute global tension.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday in a surprise decree that was rescinded hours later following overwhelming opposition from across the political spectrum for what was widely seen as a violation of the dynamic democracy of the country.

The move, which Yoon claimed was necessary to save the country from anti-state forces trying to destroy the constitutional order of liberal democracy, was met with protests in Seoul and growing calls for the president's resignation.

This astonishing development seemed to catch Washington off guard. It's a troubling reality for the U.S. military, which has nearly 30,000 troops and its largest overseas base in South Korea, serving as a check against a belligerent North Korea and a counterweight to an aggressive China in a strategically critical region.

These unrest could have significant consequences at a time of sharpening geopolitical fault lines in Asia, where North Korea and China are strengthening their alignment with Russia as it wages war against Ukraine.

Leaders in Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow are likely monitoring developments in Seoul with their potential to undermine a key bastion of US power in the region and all eyes are now on North Korea, which may want to take advantage political chaos for his advantage.

The alliance between the United States and South Korea has long been seen by both countries as a cornerstone of peace in the region, where North Korea continues to threaten South Korea and the United States with its illegal weapons program.

That threat has become even more acute as North Korea has stepped up its partnership with Russia, sending munitions, missiles and troops, intelligence officials say, to help Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

Any instability in South Korea has major consequences for our Indo-Pacific policies, retired U.S. Col. Cedric Leighton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, highlighting how U.S. troops in the country are prepared for a combat scenario tonight against North Korea. The less stability there is in South Korea, the more difficult it is for us to achieve our political goals.

US President Joe Biden has worked diligently during his term to strengthen the US partnership with South Korea, meeting with Yoon several times, calling him a great friend and, earlier this year, entrusting Yoon with his summit for the democracy. in South Korea.

Biden's efforts also included a historic 2023 summit at Camp David with Japan and South Korea, where the US president bypassed historic distrust between the two US allies to negotiate enhanced trilateral coordination.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council expressed relief after Yoon reversed course on what he described as his concerning statement, adding that democracy was the foundation of the alliance between the states -United States and South Korea.

Despite U.S. assurances that the alliance remains ironclad, Yoon's surprise move could cast some doubt on the partnership and weaken the nascent partnership between Japan and South Korea, observers say.

It also adds another level of uncertainty on the eve of the return to the White House of President-elect Donald Trump, who previously expressed skepticism about the U.S.-South Korea hosting financial deal American troops.

Yoon's actions will most likely raise questions about South Korea's reliability and predictability as an ally and partner in the eyes of the United States and Japan, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a senior fellow at think tank Stimson Center in Washington.

This is serious given that there is now a stronger nuclear component than ever in the (U.S.-South Korea) alliance, she added, pointing to a 2023 mechanism to improve cooperation in matter of nuclear deterrence between the United States and South Korea, which does not have its own nuclear weapons but relies on the American arsenal.

Political unrest also presents a potential opportunity for Kim Jong Un to profit from the chaos.

The North Korean leader is known for choosing politically opportune moments for major weapons tests, such as firing a new intercontinental ballistic missile days before last month's U.S. presidential election.

We know that North Korea likes to ridicule South Korea's democratic system whenever there is unrest in Seoul, said Edward Howell, a professor of politics at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, who focuses on the Korean Peninsula.

We should not be surprised if Pyongyang exploits the domestic crisis in South Korea to its advantage, whether rhetorically or otherwise, he said.

Developments and the current possibility of a leadership change in South Korea are likely also being closely watched by Beijing and Moscow, both of which are deeply opposed to the US military presence in Asia.

In response to reporters' questions, China's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it had no comment on South Korea's internal affairs.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his officials in particular have watched angrily as the United States and its allies strengthened partnerships in the region amid Washington's concerns about the growing threat from Beijing and its deepening security coordination with Moscow.

And Yoon, who has taken a tougher line on North Korea than many of his predecessors, has been a willing partner of the United States.

The Yoon government has also suggested that the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine could cause it to reassess the level of military support it provides to the war-torn country, to which it does not directly supply lethal weapons.

All of this raises the international stakes for the current political moment, whatever the outcome for Yoon, according to Howell.

At a time when South Korea's interests in the Ukraine war have grown in importance, given North Korea's now full involvement, Seoul's cooperation with its allies cannot be hindered. by internal divisions, he said.