Clip shows worshipers in East Timor after pope's mass, not opposition rally in Pakistan





Screenshot of the fake Facebook post, captured on December 3, 2024

The same video was shared with similar claims elsewhere on Facebook here and here, as well as on X here and here.

This surfaced as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan marched on Islamabad, responding to his call for demonstrators to demand his release, as well as to protest allegations of tampering in the February elections and a constitutional amendment supported by the government giving him more power. on the courts (archived link).

Despite the ban on public gatherings, convoys of pro-Khan protesters marched into the city, breaking through roadblocks and clashing with police and paramilitary forces firing volleys of rubber bullets and tear gas (archived link).

Police said on November 27 that they had arrested nearly 1,000 protesters after the crowds were cleared from the city center in a large crackdown (archived link).

The video circulating online, however, does not show the protesters.

AFP has previously verified claims that the same video showed rallies in the Philippines and India.

Images from East Timor

A reverse image search on Google using keyframes from the falsely shared video led to a higher quality version posted to TikTok on September 11 (archived link).

Hashtags in the caption suggest the film was filmed during Pope Francis' visit to East Timor, where he celebrated Mass for hundreds of thousands of faithful on September 10 (archived link).

About 600,000 people out of a population of 1.3 million attended the mass, the Vatican said in a statement, citing local authorities, representing the largest turnout for a papal event compared to the population outside the Holy See.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the falsely shared clip (left) and images shared on TikTok in September (right):

Comparison of screenshots of the falsely shared clip (left) and images shared on TikTok in September (right)

An analysis of images shared on TikTok shows the East Timorese flag on lampposts and a poster of the pontiff.

Screenshot showing the East Timorese flag on lampposts and a poster of the pontiff

The user who shared the video, Rey Marques, a photographer based in the capital Dili, told AFP at the time that he did not know who filmed the video but identified the scene as being close to the Raikotu general cemetery.

AFP confirmed the location of the images by comparing them to Google Street View images of the area (archived link).

Below is a comparison of screenshots highlighting a house, street and tree in the TikTok video (left) and corresponding elements on Google Street View (right):

Comparison of screenshots featuring a house, a street and a tree in the TikTok video (left) and the corresponding elements on Google Street View (right)

A live broadcast on the Facebook page of local media outlet TVET Entertainment shows a similar crowd scene after the mass (archived link).

The AFP has denied other false allegations linked to protests here and here in support of Khan.

